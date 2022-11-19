With a heavy heart, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas





LAS VEGAS (AP) Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and the No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock out No. 5 Baylor 86-79 Friday night in Game 1 of the League. team since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a shootout on campus. Virginias players wore sweatshirts during warm-ups which honored the victims of Sunday’s shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later. A former Virginia football player has been charged with murder in the murders of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and DSean Perry. The Cavaliers (3-0) will face the winner of Friday night’s game between No. 19 Illinois and No. 8 UCLA in Sunday’s Continental Tire Main Event Championship. Baylor (3-1) faces the loser in the consolation game. Virginia went 21-2 in the second half and took the lead twice by 22 points. Franklin scored 10 points during that flurry, and he finished 7 of 12 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-pointers. Keyonte George scored 20 points for Baylor and LJ Cryer had 19. Trailing 62-40 midway through the second half, Baylor responded with an 8-0 run. The Bears used an all-court press and kept chipping away, twice coming within six runs, but Virginia held on. Kadin Shedrick added 17 points for the Cavaliers, Ben Vander Plas had 14 and Reece Beekman scored 10. TIPS It was the teams’ first meeting since December 28, 1968, when Baylor won 79-61. … They have won two of the last three national championships, Virginia in 2019 and Baylor in 2021. There was no title match in 2020 because of COVID-19. … The Bears fell to 5-2 in games in Las Vegas. … Baylors Scott Drew on Monday became one of 10 active managers to have at least 400 wins at his current school. … Virginia has won seven of the last eight tournaments she entered in November. BIG PICTURE Baylor: The Bears are coming off back-to-back Big 12 Conference titles, the first team other than Kansas to accomplish that since Iowa State in 2000-01. With a balanced offense that averages four players in double digits, the Bears have high hopes of advancing far into the NCAA Tournament. Virginia: All five starters are back from last season’s squad, which reached the NIT quarterfinals. The Cavaliers rely on the experience of a senior-run team to host an NCAA tournament. Prior to last year, coach Tony Bennetts’ team had played in seven straight NCAA tournaments. NEXT The teams are waiting to find out their Sunday opponents. ___ AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

