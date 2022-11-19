Men also need to be celebrated





International Men’s Day has arrived! This is an opportunity to celebrate the men in our lives! Celebrities Talk About How Men Are Often Ignored And How This Needs To Stop! Namita Lal Men’s Day is something we often joke about in my family! All men say that why don’t we have men’s day. It’s part of our way of being. Women need to be celebrated much more than men. But I am glad that these questions are raised. Men don’t express their emotions because of their upbringing, but now that’s all changing. We will see a very different world in the next 50 years. There will be a lot more gender parity and a lot more vulnerability expressed by men. Future generations will be very different from what we have seen in the past. If you look at universities around the world, a lot of children are involved in this day-to-day business of gender equality and it will create a different generation in the future. Subuhii Joshii Many people do not know that this day exists. We’re talking about equality, equal pay, equal rights, so men should be celebrated the same as women. It’s a bit difficult for men to express their emotions and they keep it to themselves. But I thinks we should treat everyone kindly and be kind to everyone, regardless of gender. I think men are an important part of society and so are women. Jason Tam Men and women are built very differently. Men are generally more secretive and difficult to express their emotions because we feel invulnerable, but this is not the case. We are usually taught from an early age to be independent and strong, etc. and so we do what we have been taught. I see women more vocal when they let off steam or talk about the issue. As men, we tend to keep things private so that our problems don’t cause our loved ones distress. I would say that while it’s important to celebrate the women in our lives, we men would also sometimes want some attention. Hiten Paintal This day is not really celebrated as Women’s Day. is famous. Men often hide their emotions, and since the dawn of time, man has always been the breadwinner and expected to work hard. So men are used to taking a lot of stress and keeping it inside and not bothering anyone with it. Men should be well celebrated. I’ve seen my dad all my life, he’s such a hardworking person. Several things are going on in his head and he manages everything on his own. From being a father, to a husband, to a son; they go through a lot. They also have mental health issues, but they don’t want to talk about it. Somewhere, the alpha male feels there. Sudhanshu Pandey A lot of attention and discussion happens around Women’s Day, obviously because no man can exist alone! Men end up being overlooked and sidelined in terms of celebrating their manhood and existence. Even in a family it’s always the mother, fathers don’t get that kind of attention, even from children. Children are generally more inclined towards their mother because she spends a little more time with the children. So yes, men are kind of ignored, but let’s celebrate them too, and their ability to care for and protect their families. Please follow and like us: Like that: As Loading… Other popular stories Passionate about Indian TV, Movies and Music, spreading the love of Indian entertainment all over the world!

