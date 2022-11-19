Christina Aguilera gets dramatic in Zac Posen dress at Latin Grammys – WWD

Christina Aguilera arrived at the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 17 in Las Vegas wearing a royal-inspired purple dress custom-designed by Zac Posen.
In honor of this year’s Latin Grammy Awards, where the singer won Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her album ‘Aguilera,’ the singer wore a long-sleeved purple corset dress with a mini train and dramatic ruffles on the shoulders.
She accessorized a white gold diamond ring from Fabergé, two diamond rings from David Yurman and a pair of teardrop diamond earrings.
Aguilera worked with stylist Chris Horan to create her red carpet look. Horan has also worked with Barbie Ferreira, Charli XCX and Jordan Peele.
For makeup, Aguilera went for a statement look, including a glossy nude lined lip, a hint of blush, light purple eyeshadow, and dramatic upper lashes. She had her hair parted in the middle and done with two curtain bangs and a bun in the back.
Aguilera took to the stage to perform and made waves for wearing a bandana, which was part of her signature fashion aesthetic in the early 2000s – the Y2K fashion resurgence continues. Aguilera performed his ranchera song “Cuando me dé la gana” with Christian Nodal.
When she took the stage to receive her award for Best Pop Vocal Album, she donned a black mermaid dress with a dramatic ruffled shoulder detail and a huge ruffled train.
The 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards celebrated Latin music artists who had breakthrough songs this year. This year’s ceremony was hosted by Mexican singer Thalía, Brazilian pop star Anitta, Puerto Rican crooner Luis Fonsi and Italian musician Laura Pausini. The winners of this year’s ceremony were Aguilera, Jorge Drexler, Bad Bunny, Angela Alvarez and Silvana Estrada.
