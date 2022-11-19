French fashion magazine L’Officiel names Kim Taehyung best-dressed BTS member





vogue korea well described Kim Taehyungaka V of BTS, as “the icon of an era”, and he continues to reaffirm his status as a fashion icon. French fashion magazine The Official wrote on the 8 Best Dressed K-pop Stars and featured idols who offer their own sense of style that made them stand out. Taehyung was the only BTS member on the list, chosen for his reputation as a fashionista. While all BTS members are ambassadors for Louis Vuitton, V in particular is considered one of the group’s fashionistas. – The Official. Taehyung recently took the fashion world by storm when he walked the CELINE show for Paris Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2023. His iconic appearance became the center of attention and was named the “main event” by several prominent media outlets for his fashion style and the huge crowd he attracted.

Weaver Magazine listed some of Taehyung’s accomplishments as a fashion icon in one of their posts. vogue called Taehyung “the most edgy dresser” on the red carpet at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. He was voted number one for the “Fashion Face Award” in the Asian Male category in 2018 and number three in 2019 and 2020. The awards are organized by I-MAGAZINEwho interview a panel of 350 people from the fashion industry from more than 30 countries. New York-based fashion columnist Caroline Malis describes Taehyung’s style, which “combines the chic and the luxurious, and pieces that are typically said to be feminine or masculine”. She also praised her mastery of fashion, “V understands that everything is part of the style, V has become a style himself. Madame Figaroa famous French beauty and fashion magazine, named Taehyung as one of the elegant and timeless “male gods“, as well as popular Chinese stars like Wang Yibo and Cai Xukun. They described these “male gods” as stars who are “inseparable from elegance, exquisiteness, lightness, fluidity, freedom and casualness”. As the BTS members embark on their solo careers, Taehyung’s status as a fashion icon of this era will reach new heights with his upcoming solo projects. As Vogue Korea said, “It’s time to watch the debut of a new artist and style icon V, not BTS V.” vogue korea vogue korea

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.allkpop.com/article/2022/11/french-fashion-magazine-lofficiel-names-kim-taehyung-the-best-dressed-bts-member The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos