FUBU and Black Fashion Fair Design 30th Anniversary Collection





Hip-hop’s favorite fashion brand is here to remind us of its heritage. In honor of its 30th anniversary, FUBU called on Antoine Gregory, founder of Black Fashion Fair, to design a collection inspired by its archives. Building on their previous collaboration to Museum World TourFUBU and Black Fashion Fair come together to commemorate the anniversary of streetwear brands. [FUBU] is strongly embedded in the fabric of black culture, Gregory said. I wanted to honor not just the founders, but a generation of black designers whose impact has gone largely undocumented. I chose to emphasize the logo, for us, by us, because this message is always important. The multi-faceted streetwear brand sifted through FUBU’s archives to create a collection that reinterprets the brand’s heritage for a contemporary audience. Available at Black Fashion Shows Websitepieces including red and black tracksuits feature an updated version of the FUBUs logo, rendered in crystal-clear script in a style that will resonate with year 2000 enthusiasts. Is there anything more streetwear than FUBU? Launched in 1992, the brand was founded by Daymond John, Keith Perrin, J. Alexander Martin and Carl Brown with the goal to create an elegant line of clothes made by the people who wore them. The Queens quartet was determined to connect black consumers with black-made clothing, and their vision went on to revolutionize street fashion, hip hop, and pop culture as a whole. FUBU’s influence during the height of the 90s positioned the brand as the go-to label for black hip hop and R&B artists, making it one of the earliest streetwear giants. A quick glance at where FUBU has manifested itself in pop culture will show you that this brand is not one to play. To name just a few examples of FUBU’s influence: Solanges’ song FUBU, the brand’s partnership with LL Cool J and its collaboration with Pyer Moss, featured in the Mets In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibition. Two years after the summer 2020 protests pushed brands to issue performative tokens of solidarity, their promises have faded. Yet Black Fashion Fair remains true to its founding commitment. From the start, his goal has been to build a platform for black designers and create a space where everyone can testify to their contributions to art and culture. Gregory explains why a collaboration with FUBU came naturally. My goal is to elevate Blackness’ location in fashion, he said. The history of FUBU has deeply enriched our culture. Telling this story is a necessary part of the legacy created by Black Fashion Fair. 30 years after its creation, FUBU has established itself as a force that shapes culture. It must be said: there would be no modern streetwear without the contributions of FUBU, and Black Fashion Fair is here to remind us. As Solange put it so well: “a shit is a must.” Shop our favorite products

