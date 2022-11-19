Julia Fox created a dress and earrings from leaves she picked up at the park





Julia Fox shared a new TikTok video on her account on Saturday.

Fox created a dress and matching earrings from leaves she picked up in a park.

Fox is known for including handcrafted elements in her outfits. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thank you for your registration! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

Julia Fox created a dress and matching earrings from leaves she picked up in a park. On Saturday, the ‘Uncut Gems’ actress revealed the foliage-themed ensemble and jewelry in a new TikTok video. The video began with Fox, 32, picking up fall leaves and telling her fans that she had fallen in love with them. “I’m obsessed with leaves and go to the park every day, so I saw the leaves change,” Fox said. “I just got really inspired.” Fox and her friend covered the leaves in resin (left) and made leaf-themed earrings (right).



Julia Fox TikTok







Fox followed up the video by giving a behind-the-scenes look at how she transformed the individual sheets into an outfit. Fox filmed herself and her friend cleaning the sheets before coating them with resin. After the leaves dried, the pair used hot glue to bind the individual leaves together to create the top and bottom, then connected the two halves using hooks and chains. “I kind of want it to be, like, body jewelry more than clothes,” Fox said. She added that some leaves were intentionally hung up to look like they were falling. Julia Fox used hot glue to bind the sheets together.



Julia Fox TikTok







Fox revealed the set at the end of the video, saying she was “a little obsessed” but unsure if the dress was “wearable.” “It was truly a labor of love,” Fox said. She later added, “everything can be clothes, ladies, and now that we’re in dark times, we all have to learn to be crafty.” Many comments below the video praised Fox for his handyman skills. Fox dubbed the creation the “FALL 2022 dress” in the video’s caption. Representatives for Fox did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment. Fox is known for her bold style that often incorporates handmade elements. Julia Fox at the Harper’s Bazaar ICONS Party on September 9, 2022.

Lexie Moreland/Getty Images



In September, Fox attended Bloomingdale’s 150 x BAZAAR Icons 2022 party in a dress she made from cellophane. At the time, Fox said the outlet made the handbag and a pair of heels just an hour before arriving at the event. Fox has also used fashion to create discussion, including in May 2022 when she wrote on Instagram that wearing underwear at the grocery store should be “socially acceptable.” “I just think if it’s socially acceptable at the beach it should be the same everywhere lol,” she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/julia-fox-created-dress-earrings-leaves-tiktok-2022-11 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos