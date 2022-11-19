Cowboys finish second in tiebreaker mode, Cowgirls clinch first-team trophy

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s men’s and women’s cross country each reached the podium at the 2022 NCAA National Championship in Stillwater, becoming the only school in the area to do so.

The Cowboys posted a second-place team performance to earn their third straight podium finish and ninth top-3 appearance under director of athletics and cross country Dave Smith. The Cowgirls finished fourth in team scoring, which is the highest ranking in program history, as well as the first earned podium appearance.

“There’s always next year,” Smith said. “I said, ‘guys, we have 364 days, let’s go to work.’ It is what it is. We have to get back to it.”

In the women’s 6K, the Cowgirls were led by Natalie Cook, who finished seventh in a personal best 19:46.3. Cook’s time is now the third fastest in program history for the women’s 6k, beating Sinclaire Johnson’s time by 10 seconds.

“She (Cook) ran the race as we asked her to,” Smith said. “We told him and Taylor to be five against 15, don’t take any risks. If everyone does their job, we can make mistakes and be on the hunt.”

After Cook, Taylor Roe crossed the finish line in 13th position in 19:56.4. Roe made a major leap between the 2.05K and 2.83K split, moving up 28 places to 27th. Roe’s time is a personal best at the Greiner Family OSU course.

Gabby Hentemann followed behind Cook and Roe, finishing 57th with a personal best 20:19.3 over 6km. Gabija Galvydyte and Stephanie Moss completed the scoring finishing 74th and 91st respectively.

With the team’s fourth place finish, the Cowgirls ranked the highest in program history. Previously, the highest ranking in the championships was fifth place in 1989. It is also the highest ranking in the Dave Smith era, beating seventh place by team in 2015.

On the men’s side, OSU and Northern Arizona are tied for first with 83 points each. The Lumberjacks’ top five finished 2-3-18-24-36, which edged Oklahoma States’ top five at 5-8-11-29-30, giving NAU the win in the event of a Head-to-head tie, 3-2. It’s the second straight run the Cowboys have finished second in a tiebreaker. It’s also the first time in NCAA history that the winner of the national championships has been decided by a tiebreaker.

The Cowboys were led by Alex Maier and Isai Rodriguez, who finished fifth and eighth respectively. Their times of 28:58.2 and 28:59.9 are the second and third fastest 10k times in OSU program history, shy of Jon Wild’s record of 28:30.0 in 1995.

Fouad Messaoudi was next for the Cowboys, crossing the finish line 12th in a time of 29:10.8. Messaoudi, along with Maier and Rodriguez, surpassed the Greiner family’s OSU cross-country course 10k record of 29:26.1 set by BYU’s Conner Mantz in 2020.

Victor Shitsama and Rory Leonard rounded out the Cowboys’ score, finishing 31st and 32nd, with times of 29:29.0 and 29:29.1, respectively.

“Guys absolutely knocked it out of the park,” Smith said. “They did exactly what we said to do to the letter, and it couldn’t have been more perfectly executed. We said if we could get to 90 points or less than 100, we were going to win. That’s quite rare to lose with 83 points.”

The Cowboys finish in the top 2 for the first time since 2012, the year they won it all. They also had the lowest second-place score since 1997. The Cowboys’ 83 points are also the fourth-best team performance in program history.

For more information on Cowboys and Cowgirls, keep checking okstate.com.

Women’s race – Team (6K)

1. NC State – 114

2. New Mexico – 140

3. Alabama – 166

4. Oklahoma State – 201

5. North Carolina – 242

Women’s race – Individual (6K)

7. Natalie Cook – 19:46.3

13. Taylor Roe – 19:56.4

57. Gabby Hentemann – 20:19.3

74. Gabija Galvydyte – 20:27.1

91. Stephanie Moss – 20:34.0

151. Billah Jepkirui – 20:56.4

220. Sivan Auerbach – 21:36.0

Men’s Race – Team (10K)

1. Northern Arizona* – 83

2. Oklahoma State – 83

3.BYU-132

4. Stanford- 195

5. Wake Forest – 204

* Won the head-to-head placement tiebreaker 3-2

Men’s Race – Oklahoma State Individual (10k)

5. Alex Maier – 28:58.2

8. Isai Rodriguez – 28:59.9

12. Fouad Messaoudi+ – 29:10.8

31. Victor Shitsama – 29:29.0

32. Rory Leonard+ – 29:29.1

53. Ryan Schoppe* – 29:48.7

140. Will Muirhead*- 30:31.4

*Not counted in head-to-head placement tiebreaker

+ Head-to-Head Tiebreaker Winner

Men’s Race – Northern Arizona Individual (10k)

2. Nico Young+ – 28:44.5

3. Drew Bosley +- 28: 55.9

19.Santiago Prosser – 29:19.5

25. Hasty Brodey+ – 29:27.2

39. George Kusche—29:34.9

88. Ryan Raff* – 30:08.6

151. Colin Sahlman* — 30:37.0

*Not counted in head-to-head placement tiebreaker

+ Head-to-Head Tiebreaker Winner