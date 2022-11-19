See Naomi Biden’s White House wedding dress





On Saturday morning, Bidens eldest granddaughter Naomi Biden was married to her longtime boyfriend Peter Neal on the South Lawn of the White House. This is the first wedding held in the homes of US presidents in nearly a decade. The ceremony ended shortly before noon on the lawn. CNN reports that guests were offered blankets to keep warm on the chilly morning in DC Joe and Jill Biden shared a photo of Naomi in her wedding dress on Instagram, a long-sleeved white dress with an off-the-shoulder design, with a white lace overlay that went all the way up to the bride’s neck. The dress was designed by Ralph Lauren. She carried a playful bouquet of loose white flowers with bright green stems and leaves and wore a long white veil. Congratulations Naomi and Peter! We love you, Potus and Flotus wrote in the caption. The bride’s parents, Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, walked their daughter down the aisle as the band performed The Verve’s Bitter Sweet Symphony. Joe Biden escorted Neal’s two grandmothers, Paulita Neal and Betty Thum, to their seats and then returned to meet his wife as an escort. Naomis’ sister Finnegan James Biden served as her bridesmaid, with her other sister Roberta Mabel Biden and Katherine Elizabeth Neal serving as bridesmaids. The couple wrote their own vows for the ceremony. After the vows there was lunch for the wedding party and the guests will return in the evening for dancing and dessert. In a interview with PBS NewshourNaomi opened up about how important the president is to her family. We grew up together, she says. He made sure that every tradition, every holiday, we were all together… I don’t think there was a decision, no matter how small, that we didn’t make as a family. On Saturday, Joe and Jill Biden shared a statement, saying, “It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, find out who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself. Now we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we were honored to welcome him into our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that deepens year after year. Aime Lutkin is the weekend editor at ELLE.com. Her writing has appeared in Jezebel, Glamour, Marie Claire and more. His first book, The lone hunter will be published by Dial Press in February 2022.

