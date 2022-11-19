Fashion
Cindy Crawford dazzles in her plunging gold dress as she receives the ‘Spirit of Friendship’ award
Cindy Crawford dazzles in her plunging gold dress as she receives the ‘Spirit of Friendship’ award at the 24th Annual Best Buddies Miami Gala
Cindy Crawford looked glamorous as she attended the Best Buddies gala in Miami on Friday night.
The 56-year-old model flaunted her fit physique in a dazzling cream dress that highlighted her toned figure.
The fashion icon exuded confidence as she posed without lingerie in the plunging gown and added some height with strappy silver stilettos.
Highest honor: Cindy Crawford looked glamorous as she attended the Best Friends Gala in Miami on Friday night, where she received the ‘Spirit of Friendship’ award
The mother-of-two styled her brown tresses parted to the side and falling naturally over her shoulders with dramatic smoky eye makeup.
The actress added a bit more sparkle to her look with a pair of sparkling earrings.
Cindy, who rose to fame as one of the legendary supermodels of the 1990s, showed off her best smoldering eyes for the cameras.
Crawford received Best Buddies’ highest honor, the “Spirit of Friendship” award.
Forever young: The 56-year-old model flaunted her fit physique in a dazzling cream dress
She still has it: Cindy styled her brunette tresses parted to the side and falling naturally over her shoulders with dramatic smoky eye makeup
This award is given to individuals who have demonstrated a true spirit of friendship and generosity in supporting the organization’s mission of inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Cindy was first introduced to Best Buddies in 1998 when she presented her dear friend Herb Ritts with the organization’s Spirit of Friendship award.
For over 20 years, Cindy has been an incredible advocate, true friend, and staunch supporter of Best Buddies and its mission to create a more inclusive world for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).
Grand Prize: The “Spirit of Friendship” prize is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated genuine generosity in supporting the organization’s mission of inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
Friends of gold metal: Crawford poses with red carpet friends, (LR) Alyssa Khan, Cindy Crawford, Taylor Fulford and Carl Lewis (9 time Olympic gold medalist)
Next year, Cindy will celebrate her 25th anniversary with dashing businessman Rande Gerber, who co-founded the Casamigos tequila brand with George Clooney and their friend Mike Meldman.
The dynamic duo tied the knot in 1998, just three years after Cindy’s brief first marriage to Pretty Woman idol Richard Gere collapsed.
They have since welcomed two children, Presley, 23, and Kaia, 21, who have both followed in their mother’s footsteps into the modeling world.
Smitten: Next year Cindy will celebrate her silver wedding anniversary with dashing businessman Rande Gerber, who co-founded the Casamigos tequila brand with George Clooney and their friend Mike Meldman (pictured last month)
