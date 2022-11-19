Where to watch the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup in Portland, with the match schedule

Between FIFA’s corruption, labor abuses and worker deaths, and Qatar’s very anti-LGBTQ policies, they weren’t enthused about this World Cup. But weren’t either not excited, especially because, unlike 2018, the American men actually made the tournament. So it’s complicated, but Portland football fans are used to complicated.

One thing those of us who don’t boycott the entire tournament may be excited about, however, is a reason to check out a barat which is, for most happy hour drinkers or bar stool regulars of late evening, is a new and different time of day, thanks to the 11 hour difference between the Pacific and Arabian time zones. The first kick-off will be between Ecuador and hosts Qatar on Sunday, November 20 at 8am, with the rest of the first group stage matches at 2, 5, 8 or 11 a.m., which is a little tricky when alcohol sales aren’t allowed between 2:30 a.m. and 7 a.m. in Oregon (unless you’re a ticketed passenger at an airport bar, in which case you can be served from 5am). From Tuesday, November 29 until the final on Sunday, December 18, all matches take place at the much more humane time of 7 a.m. or 11 a.m. At least the sun is up then. (Scroll down to see the full group stage schedule. Group stage results will determine placement for the Round of 16, which begins on December 3.)

While some pubs that have rolled in a TV or two and changed their times at recent World Cups have decided they simply don’t have the staff capacity to do so in 2022 (sad news for those of we who have fond memories ofwee hours viewing at Moon & Sixpence 20 years ago, when the 2022 Cup was played in Japan), a few bars dedicated to football will be open before dawn. To Gold (formerly 442, at 1739 SE Hawthorne Boulevard), it is scheduled to be open for all games from 5 a.m. A few blocks down the hill, English pubcaramel club (1006 SE Hawthorne Blvd.) is closed for two days before the start of the tournament, then will open at 7 a.m. on Sunday for the opening game and at 4:30 a.m. on Monday for England against Iran. After that, expect 7 a.m. to be the norm, but the Toffee Club is closed on Thanksgiving Day and has an already sold-out event at The Redd for the England v USA game at 11 a.m. on Black Friday. Check the “footy schedule” on the Toffee Club website for the daily schedule.

The Toffee Club, which has already closed once during the pandemic, in August 2020, is breaking hearts again with the announcement that the pub will close permanently following the end of the World Cup in December. Away Days Brewing will remain open.

While Gol and Toffee Club live and breathe football, there are plenty of bars around Portland that still open at 7 a.m., the first time the OLCC has allowed liquor sales. We have fond memories of attending James Comey hearings (remember that chapter of the Trump presidency?) before working with morning regulars at the Commodore (1650 Burnside Street West), which is a regular pre- and post-game stop for Timbers and Thorns fans given its proximity to Providence Park, but not a place whose television is normally tuned to sports, but they might switch channels if you so. ask nicely. Same nearby Your (717 NW 16th Avenue).

Sincerely Renner Grill(7819 SW Capitol Highway) in the village of Multnomah, which opens at 7 a.m. on weekends and 9 a.m. on weekdays, a staff member reports that he should be able to point the remote and change the channel if asked. For games at 2am and 5am, there is always the faithful 24/7 ICT Tac (3330 SE 82nd Ave & 11215 SE Division St), which has nothing to do with the song Ke$ha or the Chinese social media company of the same name. If you google bars at 7 a.m., be sure to follow up with a phone call to confirm the times, as what’s listed online is often wrong, and bar and restaurant times have changed more frequently. amid the pandemic and labor shortages.

About half of the 64 games, including all US games, are expected to air on Fox (local channel KPTV 12), with the rest on cable channel FS1 or available through streaming apps. Telemundo and Universo will broadcast games in Spanish. If you don’t have a cable, check out thesetipsfrom Washington Post.

There are no current Timbers players in the World Cup this year, although the Seattle Sounders have three players in the tournament the Portlanders can root against, for fans who take the Cascadia rivalry very , very seriously. If you can access a Canadian broadcast, you can catch Portland Thorn Janine Beckie as part of the broadcast team covering that country’s first men’s World Cup appearance since 1986 (led by former England coach Canada’s women’s team who worked with Beckie as well as Thorns coach Rhian Wilkinson and GM Karina LeBlanc, and who Christine Sinclair called a life-changing character in her recent memoir). Given that the Thorns are one of the best women’s teams in the world (sorry, Timbers), Portland will have more homegrown players to watch when the 2023 Women’s World Cup kicks off in July in Australia and New Zealand, across multiple zones. times between 4 and 9 p.m. before Portland, putting some games in prime time and others at 3 a.m.

2023 Men’s World Cup Group Stage Schedule (Pacific Time)

Games with an * are scheduled to air on Network TV on Fox; games with a ** are tentatively scheduled for Fox but may change.

Sunday November 20

Qatar vs Ecuador, 8:00 a.m.

monday november 21

England vs Iran, 5am

Senegal vs Netherlands,* 08:00

USA v Wales, *11 a.m.

tuesday november 22

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia, 2 a.m.

Denmark vs Tunisia, 5:00 a.m.

Mexico vs. Poland,* 8 a.m.

France vs Australia,* 11 a.m.

Wednesday, November 23

Morocco vs Croatia, 2 a.m.

Germany vs Japan, 5:00 a.m.

Spain vs. Costa Rica*, 8 a.m.

Belgium vs. Canada,* 11 a.m.

Thursday, November 24

Note that many bars will have different hours or be completely closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Switzerland vs Cameroon, 2 a.m.

Uruguay v South Korea, 5:00 a.m.

Portugal vs. Ghana,* 8 a.m.

Brazil vs Serbia,* 11 a.m.

Friday, November 25

Wales v Iran, 2am

Qatar vs Senegal, 05:00

Netherlands vs Ecuador,* 8 a.m.

England v USA,* 11 a.m.

Saturday November 26

Tunisia vs Australia, 2 a.m.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia, 5:00 a.m.

France vs Denmark, 8 a.m.

Argentina vs Mexico, 11 a.m.

Sunday November 27

Japan vs Costa Rica, 2 a.m.

Belgium vs Morocco, 5:00 a.m.

Croatia vs. Canada, 8 a.m.

Spain vs Germany, 11 a.m.

monday november 28

Cameroon vs Serbia, 2am

South Korea vs Ghana, 5:00 a.m.

Brazil vs Switzerland,* 8 a.m.

Portugal vs. Uruguay*, 11 a.m.

tuesday november 29

In each group of four teams, the last two games are played at the same time, so these days it can be good to find a place with more than one TV.

Netherlands vs Qatar,** 7 a.m.

Ecuador vs Senegal, 7 a.m.

Wales vs England, 11 a.m.

Iran vs. United States, *11 a.m.

Wednesday, November 30

Tunisia vs France,** 07:00

Australia vs Denmark, 7 a.m.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico, 11 a.m.

Poland vs. Argentina,** 11 a.m.

Thursday 1 Dec.

Croatia vs Belgium,** 7 a.m.

Canada vs. Morocco, 7 a.m.

Japan vs Spain, 11 a.m.

Costa Rica vs. Germany, 11 a.m.

Friday, December 2