Kendall Jenner Goes Colorful in Maxi Dress at Jean Paul Gautier x FWRD – Footwear News





Kendall Jenner hosted a cocktail party at a private venue Thursday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with retailer FWRD. Jenner, who is the creative director of FWRD, was joined by several stars, including Doja Cat, Chloe Bailey, Karrueche Tran, Megan Fox and Phoebe Gates. Jenner was certainly dressed to impress for the occasion, arriving in a custom Jean Paul Gautier maxi dress. The piece was decorated with dots all over, fell delicately from her shoulders and included long fitted sleeves.

Kendall Jenner attends the FWRD x Jean Paul Gaultier Celebration on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Sansho Scott/BFA.com The model completed her ensemble with chunky green hoop earrings and red nails. For glam, Jenner opted for soft makeup and styled her hair in a ponytail. Related The length of her dress didn’t allow a peek at her shoe choice, but it wouldn’t be surprising if “The Kardashians” star completed her look with pointy-toe pumps, strappy sandals, pointed boots or an elegant set of mules.

Kendall Jenner attends the FWRD x Jean Paul Gaultier Celebration on November 17, 2022 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Marc Patrick/BFA.com “I’m so excited to be part of Jean Paul Gaultier’s official launch on FWRD. I’ve always been a huge fan of Gaultier and the Cyber ​​Collection. As a creative director and a huge fan of 90s fashion , fashion-forward prints and how the garments have simple lines but help you stand out, it’s an honor to be able to share his vision with our customers,” Jenner explained. When it comes to fashion, Jenner is known for having a versatile wardrobe. She likes to go out in plunging dresses, chic trench coats and pants. For footwear, the 818 Tequila founder typically wears a variety of classic and on-trend styles. For events and formal appearances, Jenner regularly dons strappy sandals and mules from brands like Amina Muaddi, Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent. She also enjoys trendy sneakers from Nike, New Balance, Off-White and Converse sneakers, Simon Miller and Birkenstock sandals, and a range of boots from brands like Khaite, The Row and Stella McCartney. PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s edgy shoe styling moments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://footwearnews.com/2022/fashion/celebrity-style/kendall-jenner-fwrd-jean-paul-gautier-party-dress-1203371283/

