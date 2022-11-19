A celebration of fashion, culture and community – The State Hornet

Several looks debut on the catwalk of the fashion show to celebrate the Hmong New Year on Monday, November 14, 2022. Models are dressed head to toe in different ensembles that represent the culture. (Visual made on Canva by Alyssa Branum)

Helping Mentor Our Next Generation, a program supporting Hmong student success in Sacramento State, hosted a cultural celebration in honor of the Hmong New Year at the University Ballroom on Monday, November 14.

The event consisted of cultural performances, community recognition and a fashion show by Amalgamation of hill tribes for the Sac State community. Participants were encouraged to wear Hmong clothing and cultural artifacts.



A model poses on stage during the Project HMONG event on Monday, November 14, 2022, the event celebrates the Hmong New Year and its traditions in the Union Ballroom on campus. A large crowd gathered to watch live performances and a fashion show by Hill Tribe Fusion.

Several members of the community gave speeches, including a member of the city council Mai Vang founder of Hmong Innovating Politics.

Vang spoke of honoring the Hmong leaders who came before them, the advocates who fought to bring them here today, and the current pioneers of the Hmong program and community.

As the first elected Hmong, I am so proud to represent my city, my community, in a city that has 30,000 Hmong people,” Yang said. It is only fitting that we are celebrating the Hmong New Year at a university, getting your education is the door to opening so many opportunities.

The final part of the celebration was the cultural fashion show, which featured traditional and more modern Hmong clothing.

The fashion show was executed by Hmong Youth and Parent United organizations, as well as Hill Tribe Fusion, a sister duo of fashion designers Mang and Shang Thao.

Model Rosey Vang, 22, posed three times with Hill Tribe ahead of the Hmong New Year celebration. Vang said Hill Tribe contacted her through Facebook.

Although Vang is not a student at Sac State, she said she enjoys participating in these fashion shows because they allow her to connect with other people. The Hmong New Year event was Vang’s first time modeling at a university.

I enjoyed it because I meet people from different places, Vang said. It’s nice to see friends, family and community here at a college.

Vang also mentioned that some clothes had cultural significance. She pointed out that some of the designs of the dress she wore resembled snails which symbolize family.

Fourth-year child and adolescent development student Angelina Xiong co-hosted the event while dressed in Hmong attire. Xiong said the HMONG project wants to showcase Hmong vendors and unite the community.

It’s around the time we celebrate the Hmong New Year, Xiong said. It’s a time when everyone is mingling so you want to dress your best.

Andrew Yang, the first coordinator of the Asian Pacific Islands Desi American Center, helped organize the event. Yang explained that the traditional Hmong New Year celebration was meant to honor the new harvest and has now become a celebration of culture and community.

The traditional Hmong New Year involves gathering with your family, revering your ancestors, celebrating with food, displaying clothes and playing traditional music, Yang said.

Yang said the fashion show was an opportunity for the Hmong community to highlight the uniqueness of their culture, the different influences across generations and the evolution of their fashion.

One of the vendors at the event was Hora Xiong. She runs a small business called HoraXCreations, where she sells jewelry and sweaters.

Xiong said she started her business in 2019 as a hobby, then went full-time last year.

It’s important to have this event because it’s important for others to know about our culture and I think it’s also a good opportunity for Hmong artists, Xiong said.

Dr. Chao Danny Vang, Director of the Division of Educational Equity Access and Student Affairs Equity Strategy, helped coordinate the event. He described the coordination of the fashion show as coming from the bottom.

Each of the models are either college alumni, current students or high school students, including some youngsters as well, Vang said. We wanted to highlight the shift in fashion in China to Southeast Asia to more modern fashion here in America.

Vang said it was important to mark the holidays during a celebratory season.

Along with Christmas and Thanksgiving, the Hmong New Year is a time to feel grateful and give back, he said.

You know, we are a people without a country. This celebration therefore reminds us of our identity, but also fosters a place of belonging for our Hmong students, our Hmong parents and the Hmong community here in Sacramento, Vang said.