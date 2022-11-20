Florence Pugh dons a red cowgirl mini dress with white knee-high boots

Fashion
Florence Pugh made sure all eyes were on her as she took the stage at the Contenders Film: Los Angeles event in California on Saturday.
The actress, 26, wore an eye-catching bright red cowgirl style dress covered in white polka dots as she addressed the crowd at the DGA Theatre.
Film star Florence, who appeared to talk about her role as Lib Wright in the Netflix film The Wonder, wore a white belt to cinch her waist and opted for a pair of matching knee-high boots.
The pleated skirt ended above her knee and the garment featured large buttons down the front in the same color as the rest of the garment.
Two embroidered white flowers could be seen on both sides of the collar as Florence took the stage to take her place.
Actors and creators of 29 films from 14 studios and streamers took the stage to discuss their projects at the event.
The Wonder, based on Emma Donoghue’s bestselling book, was released on Netflix earlier this month.
It tells the story of a nurse investigating a child in Ireland who doesn’t seem to eat but miraculously stays alive.
Also starring Toby Jones, Kila Lord Cassidy and Niamh Algar, the film is directed by Oscar winner Sebastin Lelio.
The official synopsis reads: “The Irish Midlands, 1862 – a young girl stops eating but miraculously stays alive and healthy”.
“English nurse Lib Wright is brought to a small village to observe eleven-year-old Anna O’Donnell.”
Florence recently wrote on social media about the film: “We shot it last summer, through thick mud, sudden surprising mountain thunderstorms and equally surprising brief sunny spells.”
“Thank you to everyone who helped us during our stay. Fans who waited and cheered.
“The locals who let us turn their peaceful village into our 1860s film set. We greatly appreciated your support. It was truly a dream way to spend our summer – Ireland, we loved you.
“If you can, try to watch these movies on the big screen. The sound, the colors, the cinematography…it’s all meant to be widely enjoyed! Likewise, if it’s not playing near you, it’s on Netflix later this month. Hope you enjoy. Thanks for all the love so far.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
