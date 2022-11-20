Fashion
Snoop Dogg is getting into pet fashion with his latest business venture
Originally published: 19 NOV 22 14:31 ET
By Zoe Sottile, CNN
(CNN) — Snoop Dogg is reaching out to new customers: real dogs.
The rapper and entrepreneur is getting into pet fashion with Snoop Doggie Doggs, his new brand of pet accessories.
“If my dogs aren’t fresh, I’m not fresh,” Snoop said. in a statement released Thursday. “These dogs and their clothes are a reflection of Tha Dogg himself, so they must play the role of a Top Dog, you dig?!?!”
The the line is a collaboration between talent agency SMAC Entertainment and clothing brand Little Earth Productions.
Snoop Doggie Doggs includes apparel and accessories that are “reminiscent of Snoop’s most iconic looks,” the statement read. Think of a dog bowl rendered in shiny gold and adorned with a real metal chainor one marijuana joint plush dog toy with Snoop’s face on it. There are also canine t-shirts and jerseys featuring the artist’s logo.
“Snoop Dogg was, without question, the most fitting and amazing partner we could think of in the dog and pet business,” Rob Brandegee, co-founder of Little Earth Productions, said in the statement. .
Along with releasing 19 studio albums and receiving 20 Grammy nominations as a rapper, Snoop Dogg has also made a name for himself with one-time investments and business deals. he worked an animated series for childrenlaunched a gluten-free cereal called “Snoop Loopz” and launches a wine label.
And the artist – who has a strong cannabis advocate – also sold its own range of cannabis products.
