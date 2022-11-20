See photos of Joe Biden’s granddaughter – Hollywood Life









Naomi Biden looked stunning in her wedding dress when she arrived at her wedding on Saturday, November 19. Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Bidens the eldest granddaughter has amazing fashion sense, and it showed on her wedding day as she prepared to exchange vows with Peter Neal. She opted for a lace bodice over an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved bodysuit, complemented by a stunning tulle skirt. She kept her hair in a bun and accessorized with a veil. More about Joe Biden Naomi, 28, and Peter, 25, got engaged in September 2021. She announced the couple were engaged in a instagram position, showing off her ring. She also announced that the couple will celebrate their wedding at the White House in April. Tweeter. Peter and I are infinitely grateful to my Nana and Pop for the opportunity to celebrate our wedding at the White House. We look forward to making our commitment to each other official and to what lies ahead,” she wrote. Although much of their marriage was kept under wraps before the couple exchanged vows, Naomi’s excellent taste in fashion has been well documented. Although her dress designer was not previously announced, the president’s granddaughter has interned at Tom Ford, and has been reported to be a fan of Christian Siriano, Veronica Beard and Valentino, according to The New York Times. Besides her stunning wedding dress, Naomi showed off a lot of beautiful looks ahead of her wedding to Peter. The lawyer celebrated her bridal shower in August and she wore a simple and chic white dress and a floral headband. Lucky to love and be loved by these ladies, she wrote in a instagram Publish. Before she and Peter celebrated their wedding, Naomis’ fiancé shared a photo of them when they got their marriage license. The couple looked a bit more laid back but still stylish. Peter wore Nike sneakers with a suit, while Naomi wore a white blouse and black jeans. Gotta nail the money shot to get the marriage license, Peter wrote in the instagram legend. Hot Items Currently trendy now



Besides wedding looks, Naomi always has stunning outfits, perfect for the occasion, like when she wore a black dress to an event in December, where she posed in front of the presidential seal. She also borrowed her younger sister Maisys Rodarte dress from their grandfather’s inauguration, when the couple attended a wedding together in the summer of 2021. Naomi’s marriage to Peter is a very rare occasion for the White House. In history, only 18 weddings have taken place at the presidential residence, before Bidens’ granddaughter. The first reported marriage was in 1812, and the most recent marriage was for the former White House photographer Pete Souza and his wife Patti Lease in 2013, according to History of the White House. Related link Related: Joe Bidens 7 grandkids: meet the presidential grandkids, including Naomi, who is getting married this weekend

