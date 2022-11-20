Gabi Albiero closes Purdue 2022 invite with 47.49 100 free





PURDUE INVITES 2022 November 16-18, 2022

Morgan J. Burke Aquatic Center, West Lafayette, IN

SCY (25 meters)

Meet Central

Live Scores (the link is down, but live scores are currently available on MeetMobile) FINAL TEAM SCORES WOMEN Louisville – 947 Northwest – 716.5 Purdue- 564.5 Florida International – 447 Missouri State – 275 Marshal – 213.5 Cal Baptist – 163.5 Illinois State – 156 Southern Illinois – 155 MEN Purdue – 864.5 Louisville – 764.5 Northwest – 513.5 Cal Baptist – 429 Navy – 315 Missouri State – 307.5 Southern Illinois – 189 FRIDAY FINAL RESULTS The 2022 Purdue Invitational is in the books, seeing the Louisville Cardinals win the Women’s Tag Team Title in dominant fashion. The Boilermakers won the men’s title by 100 points over Louisville, repeating as midseason guest champions for the first time in program history. Ending its excellent encounter, Louisville’s Gabi Albiero clocked 47.49 to win the women’s 100 freestyle tonight. It was a huge best season for Albiero and she led a strong sprint group from Louisville. Christiana Regenauer finished second in 48.05, while Ella Welch clocked 48.71 for third and Julie Dennis finished fourth in 48.81. Although it probably wouldn’t have impacted Albiero’s win, the rising North West starJasmine Nocentini missed the finals after qualifying 4th and did not participate in the Friday evening session. The Ulett sisters were also great for Louisville tonight. Rye Uletta freshman, won the women’s 200m in 1:53.98, touching her teammate Paige Hetric (1:54.04). Hetrick took an early lead, but Ulett roared home in 57.07 over the final 100 yards of the run, even shooting and getting his hands on the wall first. Dull Ulett won the women’s 200 butterfly in 1:55.78, touching first by more than two seconds. She pulled away on the third 50 of the race and was able to increase her lead coming home on the final 50. The Cardinals clinched another NCAA “A” Cup in a relay tonight, winning the women’s 400 freestyle relay in 3:12.47. Regenauer (47.97), Albiero (47.86), Dennis (48.48) and Welch (48.16) teamed up to get the job done, erasing the “A” standard by nearly two seconds. Louisville also notably got a 48.12 split from Dull Ulett in the second leg of the “B” relay. Northwestern picked up a win in the men’s 200m butterfly, where Ben Miller swam a 1:43.88. Like Ulett, Miller took the lead on the third 50 of the race, setting up for the win. Purdue picked up a win in the men’s 400m freestyle relay, where Nick Sherman (43.29), Brady Samuel (42.01), Idris Mohammad (42.93), and Keelan Hart (42.64) combined for a 2:50.87. Liberty Williams was another winner for Louisville, winning the women’s 1650 freestyle in 16:10.48. The Cardinals swept the miles tonight, as Ilya Sibirtsev won the men’s 1650 in 14:58.12. OTHER EVENT WINNERS 100m freestyle men: Abdelrahman El-Araby (UL) – 42.85

