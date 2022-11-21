Maryland men’s basketball decisively defeats Miami, 88-70

Maryland Men’s Basketball entered the weekend undefeated but unproven. After a decisive snap from Julian Reese pushed the Terps ahead over Miami to 18, it became clear that Maryland would remain undefeated and take steps toward validity with a tournament championship.

Leading a resurgent offense led by Donta Scotts for the second straight game of 20+ points, Maryland razed Miami, 88-70, and Scott passed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

The championship capped a weekend in which Maryland set season highs in scoring for back-to-back games against potential playoff opponents.

Scott played a major role in it. He led the Terps on Sunday with 24 points while Julian Reese trailed him with 17. With a dominating performance from the pair this weekend, coach Kevin Willard could live up to early expectations.

We have incredibly strong kids who want to win and they understand what it takes to win,” Willard said. They bring it every night and they are rewarded.

Miami did not go down without a fight. The Hurricanes quickly made it clear that they would not be treated like Maryland had beaten St. Louis the day before.

Miami point guard Isaiah Wong led the Hurricanes charge. He finished with 22 points on 8 of 17 shooting for the Hurricanes.

Wong created problems for the Terps when he was on the ground, creating shooting opportunities for himself and delivered a fine pass to teammate Wooga Poplar in transition for an open dunk early in the first half.

We pushed for everything to be really difficult and contested for him,” Don Carey said. He hit a lot of tough twos, who live well with if he was going to do this all night, that’s fine with me.

In attack, the Terps helped each other. Reese played a great supporting role, helping Maryland take advantage of second-chance points on the offensive glass and providing points in the paint for himself and offensive opportunities for his teammates.

Maryland outshot the Hurricanes 39-20, with Reese providing plenty of support down low.

I think Julians has made big improvements, Willard said. I think he gives these guys opportunities, gives them different looks where they don’t have to play, they can just flash, get a transfer, get a re-screen.

A clever pass from Reese into the post to Hakim Hart for a three-pointer highlighted another effective offensive performance early on with heavy contributions from Scott and Carey. Four of Marylands’ starters had more than seven points in the first period, while Scott finished with 15 points in the first half.

Terps’ offensive skill covered double-digit turnover early and nullified a respectable Miami offense that shot over 40% in the first half but couldn’t keep up with Maryland’s blistering pace.

After seven lines, the Terps entered halftime with a 47-34 lead.

The ways the Terps scored changed early in the second half, they failed to sustain their long-term momentum but thrived in the paint. Reese and Jahmir Young caught the eye in the paint for some free throws and lay-ups to continue Willards’ offensive machine.

Were becoming a very good offensive team, Willard said. Were a little ahead [of expectations] but I’m excited that I see so many things we can improve on.

With the Terps losing the three-point touch that propelled them in the first half, Miami couldn’t do enough to close the distance, although Wong certainly tried.

The Miamis point guard contributed four points on a 6-0 run for the Hurricanes with both shots heavily contested by midrange jumpers. Wong left Miami down 10 points, but Maryland brought the momentum back with a layup from Young and a free throw after nearly turning the ball over to boost the Hurricanes further.

Reeses’ late slam put the exclamation point on the win, and Maryland came out of the weekend 5-0. Despite the weekend’s impressive showing, Willard still thinks the Terps haven’t hit their stride yet.

We really weren’t worried about signing wins or where we are, Willard said. I still think we have a long way to go.