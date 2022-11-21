



AMES, Iowa Holmes years poured in 19 points and the Cyclone defense forced 27 turnovers in a 68-53 Iowa State (3-0) win over Milwaukee (2-2) Sunday night at the Hilton Coliseum. Milwaukee entered the game averaging 89.0 points per game, but the Cyclones put the brakes on forcing 20+ turnovers (27) for the second time this season and holding the Panthers to 53 points, the most low of the season. ISU converted 27 points on errors from Panther and never trailed in the contest. Alja Kunc added 10 points, three blocks and three steals and Robert Jones scored 10 points from the bench. Real Freshman Demarion Watson caught a career-high eight boards to lead all players. How did it happen Iowa State forced turnovers on Milwaukee’s first five possessions to quickly take an 8-0 lead as the Panthers failed to attempt a shot after three minutes of action. Caleb Grill and Kunc each buried a tree, and Osunniyi scored low to extend the Cyclone advantage to 20-8 in the second media timeout of the first half. The Panthers cut the Cyclone’s lead to five points (24-19) on an 11-4 run, but the ISU bounced back right away. Neighborhood Hason had a thunderous dunk followed by a trey Kunc and back-to-back Holmes baskets, and suddenly the Cyclones had their biggest first-half lead (34-21) with three minutes left until intermission. Iowa State entered the break with a 37-26 lead, forcing 15 Panther turnovers in the first half. Holmes had 15 points at intermission. A tip from Watson gave the Cyclones their first 20-point lead of the game (49-28) fifteen minutes from time. The ISU led by no less than 24 points. The Panthers managed to cut the lead to 11 points at 62-51 when Zach Howell hit a triple at 4:07, the closest the Panthers got since the end of the first half. Better performance

Holmes years had a hot hand for the Cyclones, connecting on 7 of 17 field goals en route to 19 points. Holmes scored 15 of his 19 points in the first period and gave away a game-high five hundred. Holmes scored in a variety of ways, drilling 3-for-6 3-pointers and finding his mark on multiple runners in the paint. ISU is back in action on Thursday, facing Villanova at the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland, Oregon. Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2. Remarks *Iowa State won 10 straight games in November.

* Iowa State has made a 3-pointer in 496 consecutive games, a streak dating back to 2007.

*Iowa State has won 14 straight games against non-conference opponents at the Hilton Coliseum.

* Alja Kunc tied a career high with three blocked shots.

