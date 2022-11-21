2022 American Music Awards Red Carpet Fashion





The 50th American Music Awards (AMAs) are being held tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. This is the time of year when musical artists are recognized as well as their albums. Airing at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, Wayne Brady hosts. There are four new category options for rewards: Favorite Afrobeats Artist, Favorite K-pop Artist, Favorite Rock Song, and Favorite Rock Album. Taylor Swift, whose ticket sales shattered Ticketmaster a few days ago, and Beyonce are the two most nominated female artists, Mneskin and Imagine Dragons are up for the most group nominations, and Bad Bunny is the artist most nominated. Carrie Underwood, Wizkid and Anitta are some of the performers. And Jimmie Allen, Liza Koshy, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Meghan Trainor and Kelly Rowland will present. Red carpet looks are gorgeous and always have been for AMAs. It was Christina Aguilera in 2000 who featured the belly tops, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake who wore the famous denim outfits in 2001, Taylor Swift wore the silver turtleneck mini dress and Cardi B showed up on the carpet red AMA 2021 wearing a golden Schiparelli mask, with giant gold earrings, a black veil and a long black dress. Baby Rexha LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Bebe Rexha attends the 2022 American Music Awards at … [+] Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp) Getty Images for dcp Covered from head to toe in red Buerlangma Carrie Underwood < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Carrie Underwood attends the 2022 American Music Awards at … [+] Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) Getty Images for dcp Porter Tony Ward Kelly Roland LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kelly Rowland attends the American 2022 … [+] Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) WireImage Porter Nicolas Jebran Dan and Shay LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (LR) Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay attend the … [+] 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) Getty Images for dcp Dan Myers wearing a brown suit, while his duo mate Say Mooney stuns in a black suit Machine Gun Kelly LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Machine Gun Kelly attends the 2022 American Music Awards at … [+] Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) Getty Images for dcp Wear Dolce & Gabbana jimmy allen LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Jimmie Allen attends the American 2022 … [+] Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) WireImage In his unique style, Allen wore leopard print pants, camel boots, a black t-shirt and a military-style jacket. Lionel Richie LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Lionel Richie attends the 2022 American Music Awards at … [+] Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) Getty Images for dcp Wear a black double-breasted suit Ellie Goulding LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Ellie Goulding attends the 2022 American Music Awards at … [+] Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) Getty Images for dcp Porter of the philosophy of Lorenzo Serafini Smoke Robinson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Smokey Robinson attends the 2022 American Music Awards at … [+] Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) Getty Images for dcp Kodak Black LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Kodak Black attends American 2022 … [+] Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) WireImage Wear Gucci LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Jessie James Decker attends the 2022 American Music Awards at … [+] Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) Getty Images for dcp Porter Mugler Meghan Trainor LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Meghan Trainor attends the 2022 American Music Awards at … [+] Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for dcp) Getty Images for dcp Stunning in a sparkly hot pink Michael Costello pantsuit Mneskin Mneskin’s Ethan Torchio, Thomas Raggi, Damiano David and Victoria De Angelis at American 2022 … [+] Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater at LA Live on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images) Variety via Getty Images The Italian quartet giddy in Gucci SAINT JHN LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Saint Jhn attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft … [+] Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for dcp) Getty Images for dcp Porter Maison Margiela Dustin Lynch LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Dustin Lynch attends the American 2022 … [+] Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/WireImage) WireImage Shine in a burgundy suit

