Fashion
How to wear a babydoll in winter to always be as chic as the fashionistas
Sexy smooth silk satin babydolls with delicate straps allow women to reveal bare shoulders and backs, providing a lightweight and comfortable feel in motion while subtly emphasizing lines. Charming curves are why strappy dresses are popular all year round, no matter how cold the winter gets.
Cozy but eye-catching is the combination of a dress with straps, loose cowboy boots and a soft woolen coat.
The long satin skirt and the cardigan are the “opposite” duo that compensate each other. It’s the perfect blend for those days when you ‘crave’ grace but still need warmth.
As a nostalgic mix of Y2K style, this dark brown lace collar dress will look best on U40 women, especially when mixed with jade green cowboy boots.
Layers are a popular outfit if you want to wear a strappy dress in the winter, the way to do that is to layer it under a sweatshirt or sweater and suede thigh high boots to stay warm.
Simple yet sexy and alluring. A long, body-hugging mustard yellow dress in satin or silk gives every girl an air of elegance, combined with a leather jacket and pointed shoes, it’s the perfect all for a date. romantic.
not
Breaking the path to becoming younger and fresher, you can choose dress models with short straps combined with a loft jacket and a pair of thigh high boots in similar colors.
A bold newspaper print dress can be paired beautifully with a fur coat and high heel sandals with turtleneck bottoms.
If you love the strappy dress so much that it’s office essential, a blazer is the perfect missing piece to complete the overall look. The robust silhouette of the blazer and the fluidity of the slip dress give you a look that is both professional and assertive in the office without losing your femininity.
When the cold winter winds really hit and you still want to wear babydolls, it’s not impossible, the solution here is to wear them with turtlenecks, jackets and ankle boots.
The slip dress is no longer foreign to fashionistas and does not have to wait for summer to become fashionable. Even now that winter has entered, they are still trending items on every trend chart.
By: Queen, InStyle
