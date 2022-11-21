Denver Broncos lose embarrassingly 22-16 to Las Vegas Raiders

The Denver Broncos did it badly at the end of regulation, giving the Las Vegas Raiders life to come back to tie the game, then in overtime they scored a touchdown on three plays. What an embarrassing way to lose a game at home. I don’t think there’s anyone left who doesn’t think Nathaniel Hackett should go. And so on.

Raiders 22, Broncos 16.

In-Game Updates

5:18 a.m.: In a surprise announcement, Nathaniel Hackett has handed over his play calling duties to Klint Kubiak. It will be Kubiak calling the offensive plays against the Raiders today.

12:46 p.m.: Denver lost two starting wide receivers as Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler were ruled out. The good news is that their offensive line will get a much-needed boost with Graham Glasgow, Cam Fleming and Tom Compton all active for the game.

2:11 p.m.: Defensive lineman Jonathan Harris was ruled out with a knee injury in the Raiders’ first practice. It was immediately deemed doubtful to return.

2:28 p.m.: With Kling Kubiak making his debut as a play caller, the Broncos walked downfield on a 7-play, 92-yard touchdown to come up 7-0 over the Raiders. It was Denver’s first opening touchdown of the season.

2:40 p.m.: The Broncos lead 7-0 after the end of the first quarter, but the Raiders have the ball on Denver’s 27-yard line to start the second quarter. However, the Broncos fend off the Raiders and force the long field goal that was missed.

2:52 p.m.: Denver’s second drive started hot as they ran and headed for the Raiders’ 32-yard line. Wilson sent a pass to rookie Brandon Johnson in the end zone, but he was pushed out of bounds before going down with the ball. Brandon McManus’ field goal would give Denver a 10-0 lead.

3:06 p.m.: After the Raiders capped off their next drive with a 31-yard touchdown strike against Davonte Adams, we learned that defensive lineman DJ Jones was deemed doubtful to return with a hand injury. Huge blow for a defense that is already struggling to stop Josh Jacobs in this match.

3:27 p.m.: The Broncos put together a great practice to end the first half, but they forgot that Melvin Gordon was still in the lead. As Gordon pushed towards the goal line for what could have been a touchdown, he fumbled. Denver recovered and Brandon McManus’ field goal attempt was quickly blocked. Denver enters halftime with a 10-7 lead over the Raiders.

3:40 p.m.: Jonathan Harris and Chase Edmonds were ruled out with injuries.

3:50 p.m.: After the Broncos opened the third quarter with a three-and-out, the Raiders converted a short field into a long 52-yard field goal to tie the game at 10.

4:16 p.m.: The Broncos’ third quarter woes continued through the third quarter until late. They were rolling well in field goal range before Maxx Crosby fired Wilson just on the edge of field goal range before the final quarter. Complete recap of the third quarter.

4:18 p.m.: Brandon McManus was good for 52 yards to give the Broncos a 13-10 lead over the Raiders.

4:49 p.m.: After the Raiders tied the game midway through the fourth quarter, the Broncos responded with their own drive. From their own 18-yard line, they headed for the firing range. Wilson was 4-for-5 for 46 yards on that drive to put the Broncos back on top 16-13 with 3:30 left in the game.

5:10 p.m.: The Broncos fumbled a chance to win the game and gave the Raiders just enough time to score before regulation expired to send the game 16-16 into overtime.

5:16 p.m.: With the ball first, the Raiders only needed a few plays before Derek Carr found a wide-open Davonte Adams for a 33-yard touchdown. The Raiders win 22-16.

Game preview

The Denver Broncos are looking to stay out of the AFC West basement and also avoid being swept away by the lowly Las Vegas Raiders in week 11. Josh McDaniels probably treats this comeback match as his superbowl, so anything the Broncos can do to avoid losing would be fine. The first thing Nathaniel Hackett did to achieve this goal was to hand over the calling duties of the game to Klint Kubiak.

What a surprise decision to wake up this morning. I wanted to believe that this team would suddenly score points and win games, which I did every week, but my hope on that front was definitely waning. Now I feel like life has been restored to the Broncos and hope has returned.

How much can Klint Kubiak make in a week? This is the question we are all asking ourselves now. I guess we probably wouldn’t see many system-wide changes go into effect this week, but we might see a completely different approach to calling existing games into the playbook. Getting the right play call against the right defensive alignment is more important to playing successfully anyway. Here’s hoping Kubiak finds a way to get some efficiency out of this offense against the Raiders today.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Mile High time on Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. You can watch the live streaming of the game via FuboTV or on FOX.

My prediction

In partnership with DraftKings Sportsbook, I’m covering all my picks this year on TallySight. Even before the Kubiak news, I had the Broncos winning that game outright and covering that 3-point gap advantage. Today is the day the offense appears! Please?