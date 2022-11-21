How to style ties, according to 8 Australian creatives

Not just for guys.

Bow tie, full Windsor, thin scarf or even boob tube; the humble tie is much more versatile than it looks. The origins of the tie date back to the 17e century when they were tied around the neck of French army jackets to hold them together. Since then, it has remained a mainstay of menswear, often associated with fancy or corporate outfits.

But lately, I’ve noticed that more women and non-binary people are also wearing ties in weird and wonderful ways. Although the tie has long been a component of androgynous dressing, this new iteration of the trend is reaching a wider audience. This is due, at least in part, to a broader push in degendered fashion and the removal of clothes from their gender classifications.

I’ve searched high and low for a tie to style, so in the meantime I’ve asked some of my favorite creatives to show me how they like to tie their ties because the options are limitless.

Martha, she, model and student

I think there’s something really satisfying about taking a corporate symbol and removing it from its context. For me, the tie represents a feeling of male dominance, often seen on the bust of men in business. Honestly, I’ve always thought dress codes at work were pretty dull, so uniform, so rigid.

However, when you separate it from its oppressive intentions, you get that minimalist, utilitarian look that can be so chic and elegant. That’s why I like brands like Helmut Lang, Miu Miu and Calvin Klein (circa 90s obvi). So I decided to style my tie in a way detached from its original purpose. To be honest with you, I couldn’t get fucked on Google how to tie a tieso I went to wrap it around my neck for a skinny scarf moment.

@marthaimpartial

Maya Franz, she/she, video editor

The tie I’m wearing is my friend’s brand Savage (go buy one right away). I associated this accessory with a heaven can wait jumpermy roommate’s button down shirt, second hand jeans and [a] baby bean hat. I use my style to express who I am and confront my sexuality by dressing androgynous [and] breaking gender norms.

I’m a huge fan of ties and think they can enhance any outfit. [I’m] inspired by my gay awakening [of] Avril Lavignes Y2K tie look of her reworked corporate outfit in pop culture subversion [by] by pairing it with casual streetwear. Now I wear a tie with almost all my outfits… I’m really obsessed. You literally can’t go wrong, seriously go buy a tie right now.

@barkifuwantascoobysnacc

Bailey Wilson, she/they, model

As someone who has always struggled with gender presentation, I have always enjoyed mixing aspects of traditional masculine and feminine styles. Doing this as a self-proclaimed dopamine dresser was tough enough, but I found incorporating ties into my everyday style was so complementary.

I love that I can wear a purple tie with an already colorful outfit to really elevate it and give it another layer of quirkiness. The best thing about ties, in my opinion, is that you can wear them not only [in] in a traditional way but as a hair accessory, belt or wrapped around the neck. They are so versatile, making them a must have in my maximalist limit (tropical climate) and dopamine cabinet.

@_baileyw

Rahma Mohamed, she/she, model agent and booker

I prefer to wear ties or necklaces alone, however, I find a way to [pair them together] from time to time. My style tends to lean towards a more sporty, beachy 70s vibe when I feel like being playful with my look. I’m wearing a vintage silk scarf with a hoop chain as a layered necklace.



@rahmsmohamed

Stephanie Schafer, she/she, designer and founder of Sschafer

I was channeling Shane of The word I x Julia Fox in this look. I was also inspired by the punk beginnings of Avril Lavignes. I love to wear clothes in unconventional ways, so I wanted to show how you can style a tie for a sexy summer look and not just classic around the neck.

@sschafer_

Grace Holland, she/they, model and content creator

I love styling ties because they bring a more masculine touch to any look. I’ve always enjoyed wearing and styling androgynous outfits because it gives me the freedom to express both my masculine and feminine side through my clothes.In this photo I paired a black tie with a white button down and a black waistcoat on top and a beige mini skirt and platform boots on the bottom for an iconic and fashionable look that will turn heads.

@gracexholland

Chris Ran Lin, he/him, fashion designer

As a designer, my personal style is quite simple… [A] the tie is not an item that I have in my wardrobe. In particular, post-COVID, any formal look is becoming much less my style. [But] because I was attending a black tie event, I decided to get a little creative with my look. Textured wool jacket with plain black pants [is paired with a] tie [that’s a] thin knit scarf made with fishing line. The complete look is my own design.

@chrisranlin

Rubi Lee, she/she, social media manager

I’ve always loved seeing ties worn in a different way than the classic, typical suit and tie combination. Ever since I was a kid, I always thought Avril Lavigne looked so cool wearing them and I always wanted to emulate her style.

I think ties are a great way to accessorize without using jewelry and really spice up any outfit. It really adds an edgy vibe to the outfit I’m wearing here and helps pull the look together. I find the diagonal stripes on my tie contrast well with the pinstripes on the rest of my outfit.

@rubituesdayy_

