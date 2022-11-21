Fashion
How to style ties, according to 8 Australian creatives
Not just for guys.
Bow tie, full Windsor, thin scarf or even boob tube; the humble tie is much more versatile than it looks. The origins of the tie date back to the 17e century when they were tied around the neck of French army jackets to hold them together. Since then, it has remained a mainstay of menswear, often associated with fancy or corporate outfits.
But lately, I’ve noticed that more women and non-binary people are also wearing ties in weird and wonderful ways. Although the tie has long been a component of androgynous dressing, this new iteration of the trend is reaching a wider audience. This is due, at least in part, to a broader push in degendered fashion and the removal of clothes from their gender classifications.
For more style inspiration, head over to our Fashionsection.
I’ve searched high and low for a tie to style, so in the meantime I’ve asked some of my favorite creatives to show me how they like to tie their ties because the options are limitless.
Martha, she, model and student
I think there’s something really satisfying about taking a corporate symbol and removing it from its context. For me, the tie represents a feeling of male dominance, often seen on the bust of men in business. Honestly, I’ve always thought dress codes at work were pretty dull, so uniform, so rigid.
However, when you separate it from its oppressive intentions, you get that minimalist, utilitarian look that can be so chic and elegant. That’s why I like brands like Helmut Lang, Miu Miu and Calvin Klein (circa 90s obvi). So I decided to style my tie in a way detached from its original purpose. To be honest with you, I couldn’t get fucked on Google how to tie a tieso I went to wrap it around my neck for a skinny scarf moment.
Maya Franz, she/she, video editor
The tie I’m wearing is my friend’s brand Savage (go buy one right away). I associated this accessory with a heaven can wait jumpermy roommate’s button down shirt, second hand jeans and [a] baby bean hat. I use my style to express who I am and confront my sexuality by dressing androgynous [and] breaking gender norms.
I’m a huge fan of ties and think they can enhance any outfit. [I’m] inspired by my gay awakening [of] Avril Lavignes Y2K tie look of her reworked corporate outfit in pop culture subversion [by] by pairing it with casual streetwear. Now I wear a tie with almost all my outfits… I’m really obsessed. You literally can’t go wrong, seriously go buy a tie right now.
Bailey Wilson, she/they, model
As someone who has always struggled with gender presentation, I have always enjoyed mixing aspects of traditional masculine and feminine styles. Doing this as a self-proclaimed dopamine dresser was tough enough, but I found incorporating ties into my everyday style was so complementary.
I love that I can wear a purple tie with an already colorful outfit to really elevate it and give it another layer of quirkiness. The best thing about ties, in my opinion, is that you can wear them not only [in] in a traditional way but as a hair accessory, belt or wrapped around the neck. They are so versatile, making them a must have in my maximalist limit (tropical climate) and dopamine cabinet.
Rahma Mohamed, she/she, model agent and booker
I prefer to wear ties or necklaces alone, however, I find a way to [pair them together] from time to time. My style tends to lean towards a more sporty, beachy 70s vibe when I feel like being playful with my look. I’m wearing a vintage silk scarf with a hoop chain as a layered necklace.
Stephanie Schafer, she/she, designer and founder of Sschafer
I was channeling Shane of The word I x Julia Fox in this look. I was also inspired by the punk beginnings of Avril Lavignes. I love to wear clothes in unconventional ways, so I wanted to show how you can style a tie for a sexy summer look and not just classic around the neck.
Grace Holland, she/they, model and content creator
I love styling ties because they bring a more masculine touch to any look. I’ve always enjoyed wearing and styling androgynous outfits because it gives me the freedom to express both my masculine and feminine side through my clothes.In this photo I paired a black tie with a white button down and a black waistcoat on top and a beige mini skirt and platform boots on the bottom for an iconic and fashionable look that will turn heads.
Chris Ran Lin, he/him, fashion designer
As a designer, my personal style is quite simple… [A] the tie is not an item that I have in my wardrobe. In particular, post-COVID, any formal look is becoming much less my style. [But] because I was attending a black tie event, I decided to get a little creative with my look. Textured wool jacket with plain black pants [is paired with a] tie [that’s a] thin knit scarf made with fishing line. The complete look is my own design.
Rubi Lee, she/she, social media manager
I’ve always loved seeing ties worn in a different way than the classic, typical suit and tie combination. Ever since I was a kid, I always thought Avril Lavigne looked so cool wearing them and I always wanted to emulate her style.
I think ties are a great way to accessorize without using jewelry and really spice up any outfit. It really adds an edgy vibe to the outfit I’m wearing here and helps pull the look together. I find the diagonal stripes on my tie contrast well with the pinstripes on the rest of my outfit.
Learn more about how ties became a wardrobe staple here.
|
Sources
2/ https://fashionjournal.com.au/fashion/7-australian-creatives-style-ties/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Barr warns Trump ‘will burn down the whole house,’ calls new GOP leader
- Turkey summons Swedish ambassador over ‘insulting’ images of Erdogan
- James Cameron almost ditched Leonardo DiCaprio for the role of Titanic over the actor’s attitude
- You can thank The Sims for the rise of luxury fashion in games
- 23 Ohio State football players participate in senior day festivities ahead of Saturday’s final home game of 2022 against Michigan
- Imran hopes to return to power without a campaign
- Top 10 global news: Indonesia quake toll rises, Kurdish base hit by Turkish drone, and more
- Pet dog killed by P-22 puma in Hollywood Hills, confirms NPS
- UofL Hosts AOL Founders for Entrepreneurship and Innovation Day
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy in Gujarat
- Fake Facebook and Instagram accounts promoting US interests had ties to US military, Meta says
- Tencent: China resumes streaming of South Korean content after six-year suspension