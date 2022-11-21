See the first photos of Southern Charm star Madison LeCroys’ wedding and dress





Madison LeCroy was the blushing bride at her intimate wedding in Mexico to Brett Randle this weekend. Photos obtained exclusively by Page Six show the Southern Charm star, 32, wearing an embroidered white dress while saying yes while in Riviera Maya on Saturday. LeCroy’s dress, which featured cap sleeves and a sweetheart neckline, was adorned with an intricate pattern of small embroidered flowers. She pulled back her wavy blonde tresses in a half-up, half-down style, and completed the look with a floor-length sheer veil. The reality TV star accessorized several silver bracelets, rings and a pair of matching silver earrings, as she carried a simple bouquet of white peonies. Her new husband, 36, looked dapper in a beige suit, which he teamed with brown loafers. The newlyweds were also joined by LeCroy’s 10-year-old son Hudson, who served as ring bearer and stood alongside his new stepfather for the nuptials. The youngster, whom LeCroy shares with ex-husband Josh Hughes, looked so grown up in a white shirt with khaki pants secured by a brown belt. The pair said “yes” on the sand. MEGA As Page Six previously reported, none of LeCroys’ co-stars were in attendance. Instead, the lovebirds were surrounded by many family members and close friends at the Chabl Maroma hotel. The nuptials took place days after the couple’s legal Charleston wedding, court records obtained by Page Six revealed. Randle, who asked Hudson for permission to marry his mother, knelt in October 2021. The pair looked loved up as they posed for professional photos. MEGA I am engaged! And I’m so excited because I honestly had no idea at the time, she announced on Amazon Live when he popped the question, after just seven months of dating. It was a very special moment for my family. We’ve traveled the world quite a bit, and I thought maybe it would happen then, but I think it happens when you least expect it. LeCroy’s wavy locks and long train were on display. MEGA LeCroy made their relationship Instagram official last summer, but initially kept her identity a secret by only revealing her first name. The couple had met a few months prior in the spring when she was in Scottsdale, Arizona, for a bachelorette party with friends. Guests mingled at their private ceremony in Mexico. MEGA Their romance erupted on the heels of LeCroy’s high-profile relationship with Yankees legend Alex Rodriguez. bravery found herself at the center of Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez’s breakup back in March, when news broke that the former MLB pro allegedly privately messaged him via Instagram for months. Despite the controversy, LeCroy maintained that Rodriguez never physically cheated on Lopez with her despite the Lets Get Loud singer calling off the engagement shortly after the allegations surfaced. Lopez has since moved on with Ben Affleck, whom she married in July. LeCroy was previously married to Hughes, having said “yes” when she was just 20. The former couple separated about five years later.

