Independent designers are responding to a growing demand for genderless fashion





The demand for fashion that does not conform to traditional notions of binary gender sometimes portrayed as asexual, neutral or unisex is on the rise. Big brands like Fred Segal and Uniqlo launched genderless collections last year.

But often asexual designs aren’t radically different from typical gendered clothing, only the labels and marketing changing. LGBTQ activists have said clothes marketed by brands as asexual are often men’s and women’s clothing lumped together and designed in a shapeless and uninteresting way, as non-binary designer Mattie Lubchansky pointed out last year.

But smaller, independent designers are scrambling to find ways to design gender-nonconforming fashion that avoids the “brown bag” problem. Adelle Renaud, a Vancouver-based designer and founder of gender-neutral fashion brand Peau de Loup, reflected on what she, as a gender-nonconforming person, wanted from her clothes when she began developing her brand in 2012. the clothes are inspired by menswear but designed for both male and female body types. Many of our consumers don’t land in the binary, Renaud said, pointing to the audience she’s cultivated with a gay-friendly Instagram presence and relationships with gay influencers. Renaud said she frequently communicates with customers on Instagram to gauge what they want from their clothes. Many want to wear men’s clothes, but most men’s clothes are not made for their bodies. The typical male body type is made up of wider shoulders and narrower hips, while the typical female body type is the opposite in traditional fashion designs. The latest collection from Peau de Loups, a line of denim released on its online store last week, is made with a square cut that relieves the hips and can adapt to traditionally male and female body types. The brand’s shirts are thinner at the shoulders with a similar boxy fit for the same reason. The 10-year-old company saw 32% year-over-year growth in 2022 and is on track to hit $1 million in revenue by the end of the year. It has been worn by LGBTQ celebrities like Lena Waithe and Ruby Rose. It even goes into the materials, Renaud said. Materials in women’s clothing tend to be more stretchy, they tend to cling. We use sturdier men’s fabrics because many customers don’t want a super feminine look. One of the biggest hurdles when designing a genderless collection is size. Sizing standards differ significantly between traditionally gendered garments. Men’s pants, for example, are often listed in inches from the waistline, while women’s pants use abstract numbers typically ranging from 0 to 24. And big companies are interested in smaller brands in this space, because of the breakthroughs they have made. Peau de Loup partnered with Urban Outfitters over the summer, selling its genderless clothing in a dedicated new section of its website labeled non-binary. According to Renaud, the sale was quick and the reception was positive. Some big retailers like Urban Outfitters are making more headway in genderless fashion than others. Pacsun, for example, launched a dedicated unisex sub-brand last year called Color Range, which continued to introduce New products. Alison Strumeyer, co-founder and CEO of unisex sock brand Doublesoul, 6 months old, said sizing was one of the first things she and her team tackled when developing products. We work with a factory in Turkey, and when we presented our idea to them, they were confused, said Strumeyer. They had their standard men’s and women’s socks. When you go to buy socks online, the first thing you do is to select men or women. But it’s just a sock. Why does it have to be gendered? Doublesouls socks come in four sizes, which the brand simply calls Size I, Size II, Size III and Size IV. Size I holds the equivalent of a size 4 standard women’s sock, while size IV holds the equivalent of a size 14 standard men’s sock. at the center of its online store. The guide includes conversions for people used to gendered standard sizes, a necessary evil to introduce them to the new system, Strumeyer said. She hopes that this step will no longer be necessary in the future. H&M’s current iteration of the unisex store on its site, meanwhile, brings together items from both men’s and women’s collections, showing each piece as either men’s or women’s only and selling them in standard sizes by gender. There’s a strong market for gender-neutral sizes, Strutmeyer said. When we sent out the first batch of products to influencers, it went pretty viral. We had an 85% publication rate. And this market is only getting stronger. Industry projections suggest that the global unisex or asexual fashion market will grow by 4.5% per year, reaching $3.2 billion by 2028. Many companies just dive into it during Pride month and then forget about it, Renaud said. And retailers [have a] the whole system based on men’s and women’s clothing. They have a men’s buyer and a women’s buyer, a men’s section and a women’s section. Theyre not set up to take the risk.

