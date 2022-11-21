On a mission to solve fashion’s environmental problem

Fast fashion is poison for our planet, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said last year, as the EU showed its ambition to slow the pace of consumption and waste in clothing.

As the trend towards cheap disposable clothing has accelerated over the past two decades, the fashion industry has become responsible for 20% of waste water and 10% of carbon emissions, according to statistics from the UN. UK consumers buy more clothes per capita than anywhere else in Europe, MP says report found in 2019 but the country recycles less than 1% of its textile waste; most are incinerated or sent to landfill.

Karishma Gupta, 28, founder of London-based start-up Satatland, says seeing the damage done by the textile and clothing industry motivated her to start a fashion business that works for both customers and the environment.

I grew up in Agra, India, she says. I have seen the river flowing behind the Taj Mahal become lifeless from the dumping of toxic chemicals and dyes over the years. I also saw a landfill as tall as the Taj Mahal in New Delhi. I just got tired of seeing it and made it my mission to solve the environmental problem of fashion, while allowing women to continue to express themselves with what they wear.

Launched in 2018, Satatland uses technology to bring consumers what it describes as guilt-free and ownership-free clothing. In addition to selling the clothes it makes online, the company rents out its clothes. But, unlike other digital rental platforms that allow consumers to monetize garments through peer-to-peer exchanges or third-party brands, Satatland retains ownership and liability for its garments for their lifetime. .

It promotes circular fashion by encouraging consumers to return clothes to be repaired, reused or recycled. Through the use of computer-aided design and virtual sewing, he reduces textile waste in the production process and the clothes he makes can be rented in the UK for up to 12 days or bought by customers all over the world. Approximately 55% of revenue comes from sales and 45% from rentals.

Satatland Reduces Waste Using Computer Aided Design and Virtual Assembly



Gupta explains that her father developed a profitable business that does good for the planet, becoming a recycling entrepreneur in India, so she became determined to do the same in fashion. After studying fashion technology, she gained insight into all aspects of the supply chain by working in the production floors of garment manufacturers in India, Bangladesh and the Middle East.

Gupta chose London to launch his company, whose name is based on the Hindi word meaning sustainable, sitting atbecause it is one of the fashion capitals of the world, [my] home, and… a center for sustainability talent, she says.

Initially, Satatland tested its concept with limited samples online and at pop-up stores in London. Customer response has been amazing, says Gupta. Constantly, clients tell me that what you do is so important. It gave me more confidence to build a stronger Satatland with a growing waiting list.

The rental fad is accelerating, with start-ups such as Rent the Runway in the US and My Wardrobe HQ, Rotaro and Loanhood in the UK catering to growing demand. The market is expected to reach 2.3 billion by 2029, according to GlobalData, and is widely seen as a viable way to reduce fashion’s contribution to the climate crisis.

But the rental market’s green credentials have come under scrutiny. A 2021 study in the Finnish scientific journal Environmental Research Letters assessed the environmental impact of five different ways of owning and disposing of clothes, including renting, reselling and recycling. He found that renting clothes had the highest climate impact of all. The researchers highlighted the hidden environmental costs of delivery, packaging and transportation, including emissions generated by moving items between retailer and tenant, as well as the impact of dry cleaning.

Satatland bets on circularity in the consumption and recycling of clothing but, by overlapping both retail and rental, does not bet too much on a new economic model whose environmental impact remains to be determined.

Its repair and recycling services are designed to provide consumers with a more sustainable garment with an extended life cycle and low environmental impact. Garments are made from recycled polyester and Econyl (recycled nylon) as well as recycled wool, Tencel (a form of regenerated cellulose) and Forest Stewardship Council certified viscose.

The composition of materials is an essential topic in the measurement of sustainability in fashion. Synthetic materials now account for more than 60% of clothing, a proportion that has doubled since 2000.

While the recycling of polymer fibers is seen by some as a solution, the release of microfibers into the environment still raises concerns: laundry causes about half a million tons plastic microfibers end up in the ocean each year, according to the Elle McArthur Foundation, an environmental group.

Earlier this year, the European Commission published its Sustainable Textiles Strategy, which aims to introduce stricter controls on the textile industry to meet the blocs’ green and digital transition targets by 2030. Adalbert Jahnz, door European Commission spokesperson for the environment, told the FT in June: “We aim to create a whole economy around circular textiles, so [we are] looking at collection, sorting, reuse and even preparation for reuse and recycling. We will also encourage producers and brands to design their products in a sustainable way, in order to allow the reuse of materials.

By using recycled materials, combined with technology and innovation to reduce waste at the production and consumption stages of the clothing lifecycle, Satatland says it can make sustainable fashion affordable, transparent and accessible.

It is not the only one in this case, however. Brands ranging from luxury brands like Prada and Burberry to fast fashion pioneers like H&M and Inditex are also starting to use recycled and recyclable materials in their clothing.

But, in Guptas’ view, Satatland is among those taking the lead on fashion’s path to sustainability. The fashion industry is very linear: we take, make and waste, she says. Some tech companies offer second-hand clothes, [but they] only delay the time it takes for a single item to reach a discharge. This out of sight and out of mind approach is dangerous.

Very few companies take a holistic approach. What we do at Satatland is produce impact-positive garments designed for recyclability and use technology to preserve material information and enable rentals and returns.

The startup, which is launching a pre-seed funding round and planning a follow-on crowdfunding campaign, says it is open to working with impact investors interested in replacing high street with circular fashion.

I have big ambitions to develop Satatland and reach every corner of the world, says Gupta. The more we grow, the greater our impact will be.