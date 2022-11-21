Brandice Daniel of Harlem’s Fashion Row teams up with retailers on shopping directory for black designers – WWD





Brandice Daniel, CEO of Harlem’s Fashion Row and Icon 360, has teamed up with retailers including Bloomingdale’s, Shopbop and Macy’s to create an online shopping directory for black designers that will launch Monday. The new online shopping directory, HFR & Co., provides a curated list of emerging brands owned by Black and Latina designers. Rather than scouring the Internet or a retailer’s website for black designers, HFR & Co. enables shoppers to find and support these designers through partner retailer websites. Consumers will be able to purchase a variety of merchandise, including women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, children’s clothing and accessories. Featured designers include Amsale, LemLem, Chelsea Paris, Feben and Studio 189. “I want to build a community to increase awareness of emerging color designers and make it easier for consumers to find and support them,” Daniel said. “I am very grateful for the support from Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Shopbop to make this possible. Over time, I hope other retailers will join us. Shawn Outler, Head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Macy’s, said, “As a company committed to breaking down barriers to representation, at Macy’s Inc. we are honored and proud to part of HRF & Co. This platform will not only increase consumer awareness and access to Black and Hispanic/Latino-owned businesses and designers, it will also play a crucial role in creating an equitable future and sustainable for these creators as well. It’s no secret that black-owned brands are significantly underrepresented in the retail industry, but that appears to be changing due to increased demand for black-owned brands. A new survey commissioned by Bloomberg and conducted by Morning Consult found that more than a quarter of black Americans said they frequently shop from black-owned brands. This share rises to 40% for blacks under 35. The hrfandco.com site will be updated weekly and will have three onboarding periods next year for more retailers to join the platform. All merchandise selections are directed to retailers for purchase. The HFR team manages the site and organizes the retailers’ products. At this time, this is strictly a retailer affiliate website. HRF will receive an affiliate commission on transactions. The goal is to provide consumers with a way to purchase Black and Latin brands sold in stores where they already shop. “We hope this will generate more sales for retailers and more business for designers,” Daniel said. Daniel founded Harlem’s Fashion Row in 2007 to support emerging talent and provide a platform for underrepresented Black and Latina designers. Last February, IMG’s Color of Change and #ChangeFashion, along with Black in Fashion Council, launched what was billed as the “first directory focused on increasing opportunities for black professionals in the fashion industry. “. The directory contained the profiles and resumes of more than 300 black industry professionals, from photographers and makeup artists to set designers and more, around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/business-news/retail/harlems-fashion-rows-brandice-daniel-teams-up-with-major-retailers-on-shopping-directory-for-black-designers-1235424227/

