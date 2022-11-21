Singer Rocks – 2 piece dress with cutouts – Hollywood Life









Anita, who was one of this year’s favorite Latin artists, took to the stage at the American Music Awards on November 20 to perform two of her recent hits, Lobby and Envolver. Brazil’s global performance superstar actually marked his very first time by bringing his talent to the WADA scene, and it was amazing. Not only did she display an inappropriate epic dance, but she brought out her collaborator Lobby, Missy Elliotfor his appearance on stage. After Awards Shows .@Anita & @MissyElliott performing “Lobby” for the first time live at #AMA.pic.twitter.com/KYjSCpi2F5 Press Anita | Fan account (@AnittaPress) November 21, 2022 Ahead of her performance, Anitta began her time at the AMAs by walking the carpet in a sparkly two-piece dress with major cutouts on the back. The entire dress, which was monochromatic, was covered in sparkles, but one can imagine most of the eyes were on the parts of the dress that had missing pieces if you know what we mean. Anyway, to accessorize her look, Anitta, 29, wore Tiffany & Co. platinum earrings with diamonds, Elsa Peretti cuffs and several diamond rings. She also wore her hair down with half her bangs down around her face and stylish makeup. Anitta really knocked it out of the park with this look. This is shaping up to be one hell of a year for Anitta. The Rio de Janeiro native recently made history at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards after winning Best Latin Music for her track, Envolver. With this victory, Anitta became the first Brazilian artist to win an MTV VMA. She’s also nominated for an AMA tonight, and then moves on to 2023 with a possible Grammys win. She’s nominated for Best New Artist at the 65th Grammy Awards! And let’s not forget 63.3 million Instagram followers. Anyone with such a large number of followers has a brilliant career ahead of them. Hot Items Currently trendy now



