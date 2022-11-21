The 2022 American Music Awards Fashion Moments We Can’t Stop Thinking About





Arguably second only to the Grammys, the American Music Awards are one of music's biggest nights. Honoring the latest and greatest talents in the industry, the ceremony also serves as a platform for artists to showcase their fashion talents. And, just like the Grammys, this event is where anything goes. All sorts of styles and flair are on display, from over-the-top and whimsical to fresh off-road chic, these ensembles are meant to dazzle and be seen. Luckily, the 2022 AMAs didn't disappoint as attendees dressed in their Sunday best, ready to celebrate. Case in point: Kelly Rowland, who dazzled in a leopard-print maxi dress with a thigh-high slit and lavish train. The singer topped off the glamor with the season's biggest trend: faux leather opera gloves. P!ink, who wore a fun and festive Bob Mackie vintage fringe masterpiece, demonstrated the power of a retro ensemble. And it wasn't just the musicians who turned heads on the AMAs red carpet. Model Joan Smalls stunned in a bodycon metallic dress by LaQuan Smith, while model Karrueche opted for a dramatic LBD by Christian Siriano. Ahead are the best looks from the 2022 AMAs that are sure to hold you over until 2023. Taylor Swift Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images The big winner of the evening wore a golden The Blonds jumpsuit and Vram jewelry. Kelly Rowland Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicolas Jebran's Rowlands animal print dress was festive and celebratory for the occasion. Ellie Goulding Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Goulding opted for a more understated look with a scintillating ensemble from Philosphy di Lorenzo Serafinis Spring/Summer 2023. Punk Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The pop star dazzled in a vintage Bob Mackie dress. Anita Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer turned heads in personalized Mugler and Tiffany & Co. jewelry. Joan Petits Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images The model donned a LaQuan Smith creation. Becky G Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer opted for a Monsoori mini dress and JustDesi jewelry. Meghan Trainor Tommaso Boddi/WireImage/Getty Images Trainor tapped into the Barbiecore trend with a sparkly hot pink suit from Michael Costello. Tinashe Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer looked super cool in a Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2022 look. Dove Cameron Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Déjà vu! The singer and actor also wore a Marc Jacobs Fall/Winter 2022 ensemble. Karrueche Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The model opted for an LBD by Christian Siriano. yola Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Grammy nominee wore a silver confection by Christian Siriano. Peter Kim Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Petras embraced the Y2K vibes in a Blumarine dress from the Spring/Summer 2023 runway. Baby Rexha Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rexha went head-to-toe red in a Buerlangma dress, Le Silla shoes and Atelier Biser gloves. Coco Jones Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer and actor wore an Annakiki dress from the Spring/Summer 2023 show.

