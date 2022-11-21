Who designed Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress, how much did Giles Deacon’s creation cost and who designed Kate’s dress?





PIPPA Middleton married her hedge fund manager partner James Matthews in May 2017 in Berkshire, wearing a bespoke dress. Here’s what you need to know about the dress and how it compares to its sister, Kate Middleton’s wedding dress. 2 Duchess of Cambridge’s sister married city financier James Matthews Credit: PA Who designed Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress? Giles Deacon designed the dress for Pippa’s big day. Pippa accessorized her bridal outfit with a Maidenhair fern tiara by Robinson Pelham and pearl-embellished satin pumps by Manolo Blahnik. For her “something old” Pippa wore the same Robinson Pelham pearl earrings she wore to Kate’s wedding in 2011. Designer Giles Deacon was a favorite since he was spotted visiting Pippa and her mum Carole just before Christmas, clutching a garment bag. However, at the time, Giles said: I can never really comment on the rumor s. Until things are confirmed, its rumors. Giles Deacon’s stunning creation in white lace with short sleeves is thought to cost around 40,000. Other designers who had been tipped to be in the running to design the dress include bridal specialist Suzanne Neville, red carpet favorite Jenny Packham, New Zealander Emilia Wickstead and Sarah Burton for McQueen, the designer of the wedding dress of the Duchess of Cambridge. Learn more about Pippa Middleton 2 On her wedding day, Pippas’ sister, the Duchess of Cambridge, wore a dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen on her wedding day, while Pippa herself wore a form-fitting bridesmaid dress. Credit: Getty How does it compare to that of his sister Kate? Kate’s stunning wedding dress was designed by Sarah Burton, the creative director of luxury fashion house Alexander McQueen. Sarah secretly worked on the dress ahead of the big day, and she wasn’t announced as the designer until Kate traveled to Westminster Abbey for the ceremony. The dress is estimated to have cost 250,000, making it one of the most expensive dresses ever made. Prior to this, designers who would have been in the running to make the dress included Stella McCartney, Marchesa, Catherine Walker and Victoria Beckham. On the wedding day, Pippa herself wore a tight bridesmaid dress The ivory dress had a satin bodice, a nine-foot train and was covered in delicate lace made by embroiderers from the Royal School of Needlework. Upon seeing his wife walking down the aisle of Westminster Abbey, Prince William was seen telling Kate, “You look beautiful.” Who is Pippa married to? Pippa is married to James Spencer Matthews. The beloved couple tied the knot on May 20, 2017 after ten months of engagement. Born August 21, 1975, James is a Former British professional racing driver and hedge fund manager. During his racing career, he participated in series such as the British Formula 3 championship. He also won a record 11 rounds en route to the British Formula Renault title in 1994 for Manor Motorsport. After forming a successful racing career, James went on to become City ofLondontrader in 1995 and in 2001 was co-founder of Eden Rock Capital Management – ​​a company of which he is now Managing Director.

