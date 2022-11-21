Jets claim season opener in spectacular fashion | News, Sports, Jobs





HOUGHTON – In years past, when the Jeffers Jets hockey team was down two or more goals, the team would shut down defensively, and soon a two-goal deficit would turn into a four- or five-goal deficit. in a few minutes. On Friday, trailing the Cheboygan Chiefs 3-1, the Jets found themselves at a similar crossroads. Instead of following the familiar path, they forged a new one, scoring twice in under five minutes to force extra time, then finding a way to secure the decisive count less than a minute into the extra session to win a 4-3. win at the MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Jets turned over much of their roster this season, and coach Pat Nettell felt the experience was valuable in triggering the return. “You don’t want to lose two goals” he said. “We want to be in the lead, because I’m tired of fighting back, coming back in a game. It’s much easier if you win, score goals and stay on top. We just have to keep fighting. The Jets had sprinkled Chiefs goaltender Chasten Rose with 21 shots in two periods, but had only one goal to score. Nettell Nettell felt his team deserved a better spell at 8:23 of the third. “Their keeper stood on his head” Nettell said. “He had some great saves. A few of those should have been goals, but he somehow saved them. We had a lot of opportunities, some great looks. We need to do more than that. However, trailing 3-1 after Chiefs co-captain Luke Karsten’s hat-trick goal, the Jets found a way to respond 1:25 when senior defenseman Bryant Collins scored his first career goal with a wrist shot in traffic that snuck through. With a lack of natural scorers, the Jets needed the spark from the back that Collins provided. “It’s great, because now you’re starting to have a well-rounded squad,” Nettell said. “You have a bit of power up front. You have power behind your back. We’re going to rely on that this season. Looking to keep pushing back, the Jets kept the pressure on throughout the third and found themselves with an opportunity with a faceoff to Rose’s left. Junior center Kailob Bianco, who already had a goal and an assist in the game, pushed the draw to his left. Sophomore wing Cody Turner jumped on the puck and quickly fired a backhand that beat Rose at 2:38 on game night. In overtime, the Jets came under more pressure in front of Rose. Turner managed to fire a shot into a mass of bodies in the slot that bounced off second-year winger Benton Rajala, who buried a quick shot, giving the Jets the win. The Chiefs were dangerous on the power play, as Karsten scored two of his three power-play goals, one each in the first and second periods. The Jets couldn’t respond to the Chiefs’ power play, as they themselves went 0 for 4. However. The Jets capitalized on their 5-on-5 game, responding to Karsten’s first power-play goal with an even-strength goal 22 seconds later when Bianco found his own rebound and buried it. Next The Jets have a short time after earning their first win of the season when they host Negaunee on Tuesday at MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The opening puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. Today’s breaking news and more to your inbox

