How to Build the Ultimate Men’s Jewelry Wardrobe – JCK





In men’s jewelry, the magic is in the merchandising. Organize the right selection of styles and you could sell five pieces instead of one. The key is to showcase jewelry that matches the latest trends but is simple enough to stay relevant for years to come. As usual, we have plenty of suggestions for the key pieces that every men’s jewelry wardrobe absolutely must contain. beaded bangle The beaded bracelet is the archetype of men’s jewelry: easy to put on, not too flashy, and available in everything from a simple bead-on-cord style to a gem-laden piece. Designer Luis Morais is a master of form. Although his jewelry collection now spans all categories, he decided to get into the men’s jewelry business in 1998 when he saw a bracelet in a magazine that he couldn’t find to buy. so he made a DIY style variant of it himself, according to his own website. Moving advised! simple pendant Men love to stack just as much as their female counterparts, but when it comes to ties, it all starts with a pendant, and the simpler the better. Masculine styles such as guitar picks or dog tags are perennially popular, consider brightening them up with colorful hardstones, like the malachite pendant from Royal Chain at the top. signet ring What comes after the covenant? A bold gold signet ring is what. The style embodies masculine adornment at its finest. Earrings Earrings aren’t for everyone, but guys with one or both pierced ears are bound to appreciate a simple gold and diamond stud like this pair from the Los Angeles-based, Danish-born designer. Fi Isolde. For men wanting to be a little bolder, try something bolder and more tribal-inspired, like these black diamond-studded Saber earrings from Anne Sisteron. Pearl necklace Finally comes the pearl necklace. Reinvented in recent years for a more masculine audience, the style has taken the menswear scene by storm. The Mikimotos Passionoir collection hits all the right notes. Top: Sterling silver dog tag pendant with malachite, $400; royal chain Follow JCK on Instagram: @jckmagazine Follow JCK on Twitter: @jckmagazine Follow JCK on Facebook: @jckmagazine



