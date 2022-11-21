Fashion
How to Dress Like a Big Girl with Shane Watson: So Follow! Zara sews up the chic of French Vogue
There is one rule that everyone who works in fashion accepts. French fashion editors have the best style. Not fabulous. Not edgy or breathtakingly original (it’s still the Brits).
Not bold and colorful and airy (the Danish), but those two most overused words in the effortlessly chic fashion lexicon. Effortless as it is based on a few key elements; chic because these pieces are sharp and timeless classics.
You won’t catch a French fashion editor wearing a hot pink print dress or sequin ensembles. Hermantra is fashion-free, no frills, wear it forever. And now former editor-in-chief of Vogue France, Emmanuelle Alt, who perfected what became known as the Parisian Look, designed an everyday wear collection for Zara.
This is very good news for us: the coolest woman in France (there may be other contenders, but none are 55 with her experience) is joining forces with the High Street brand on which we can most count on to deliver quality, precisely at the point I was all thinking: I can’t spend money on my wardrobe unless it’s clothes guaranteed to wear forever.
Former Vogue France editor-in-chief Emmanuelle Alt, (pictured) who perfected what became the Parisian look, designed an everyday wear collection for Zara
It’s called Into The Classics. Of course it is ! And if you admired Emmanuelle Alt in the 2000s when she was probably the most photographed woman on the catwalks, know that this capsule collection contains: A pinstripe blazer! A masculine double-breasted coat! A boyfriend shirt! Three-quarter flat boots!
Alt first deciphered the style formula which still works. In her prime, she always looked different, but she almost always wore one of the few classic pieces. One day his pants were black denim; a blank day. One day she wore a black pea coat, the next a navy blue blazer with gold buttons.
This collection is not the all-new Alt for obvious reasons: it spared us the skinny jeans that had been its signature for years on this boat and focused on clothes that any woman can wear, no matter what. his age, mixing and matching them throughout the seasons.
(If you like dresses and prints and mostly wear skirts, this isn’t for you.)
The Zara collection (pictured) is called Into The Classic and includes a navy pinstripe blazer (119, zara.com)
The best of the lot, for me, is the pinstripe blazer in navy blue (119, zara.com). It also comes in black, but navy is more forgiving and there’s something very glamorous about a sleek masculine navy jacket worn with jeans.
Alt would probably wear his with wool wide-leg pants (59.99) or slightly flared cropped jeans (49.99) and one of his soft, striped cotton boyfriend shirts (49.99).
What’s satisfying about this collection is that it doesn’t stop at just a few couture pieces, because Alt knows that the right t-shirt, the right skinny belt and the right pair of boots are just as much a part of highlighting your look. So she provided everything, down to gold earrings and zirconia chains.
Then I have plenty of time for the short double-breasted wool-blend jacket (149), which is a pea coat by any other name and would look great over a turtleneck or, if you’re pushing the boat out, one Alts casual cashmere sweaters (149).
PARISIAN STYLE: THE RULES
- Wear shirts one size larger.
- John runs Don.
- A caban never dates.
- Try white in winter.
She would wear hers with high waisted straight jeans (49.99) or cropped flare white jeans (49.99) with a three quarter flat western boot (189) that isn’t so cowboy (this one has a heel bottom and an almond toe) that you can’t wear with everything.
White jeans in winter and spring were one of Alt’s signature looks, and if you haven’t tried it, now might be the time: a pea coat plus cropped white jeans with a black ankle boot. mid-heel (169) is about as Parisian chic as you can get. next to the Eurostar.
There are a few coats in this collection: I like the soft pale khaki trench coat (169), but even more up my street there is a sleek black oversized, double-breasted, mid-calf coat like an extra long Crombie and extra feminine (229). A smart coat for life.
One of the ways Alt has always taken an everyday look to extra glam is with shoes, and it’s a trick we’ve copied for years: grab three pairs of boots and wear them to death in rotation.
This Zara collection includes this Western boot; the stretch knee-high boot in black or ecru that is just the right height and looks straight off the catwalk; and a black suede high-heeled number with a thin buckled strap.
If you have the lot, you will never need to go shopping again.
