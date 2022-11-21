4 things we learned from Mark Wahlberg’s new interview with the WSJ

Newsletter Sign-Up
Celebrities
Actor and Dorchester native Mark Wahlberg is known for his film roles as much as his strict fitness routine.
But according to a new interview in The Wall Street JournalWahlberg, whose family owns burger chain Wahlburgers, is changing things up a bit, jumping into new fitness trends like intermittent fasting and ditching his infamous 2:30 a.m. alarm clock.
The 51-year-old businessman also spoke with the Log about her clothing brand Municipal and her upcoming projects.
Wahlberg told the Log as his friend Ari Emmanuel, CEO of talent agency Endeavor and the real-life inspiration behind Jeremy Piven’s “Entourage” character, pushed him into intermittent fasting.
Intermittent fasting is a trendy new fitness and weight loss technique where you only eat for a limited number of hours a day in an effort to limit calories and force your body to burn more calories.
Wahlberg said most days he only ate between noon and 6 p.m. On more rigorous training days, he said, he could schedule more hours to eat. But five days a week, he fasts 18 hours.
“I don’t need to do as much cardio, I don’t need to spend as much time in the gym, and I feel like I’m getting better results,” he told the newspaper. “I try to share this information with everyone because I really, really see the benefits and quite quickly.”
Wahlberg appears to be getting the doctor-recommended eight hours of sleep, but his schedule is quite unique. He said he usually goes to bed at 7:30 p.m. and wakes up around 3:30 or 4 a.m.
“I come home and I’m like, ‘Hey, I think I’m going to bed early,’ and [my wife] be like, ‘You don’t have to tell me that. The one night you decide to stay up late, tell me,” he told the newspaper.
In the past, Wahlberg has revealed he’ll get up at 2:30 a.m. for a 3:00 a.m. workout.
Wahlberg told the Log that when he designs clothes for Municipalhis menswear brand, he favors “the cool factor”.
“You want to put on something really cool and comfortable. Our golf t-shirt has a collar, but it’s a soft, super-stretch t-shirt. You can wear it to play golf, train, work,” he told the newspaper.
Wahlberg said the fit and feel of clothes is also very important to him and models his clothes on high-end fashion brands.
“I wanted it to be like that, but at a price that hard-working guys could afford,” he said.
Wahlberg told the WSJ he was still working on developing a sequel to 2010’s “The Fighter.”
“The Fighter” is a biographical sports drama about professional boxer and Lowell native Mickey Ward and his half-brother and trainer Dickey Eklund. The critically acclaimed film was directed by David O. Russell and starred Wahlberg as Ward and Christian Bale as Eklund.
Wahlberg said the new film will focus on the famous fight trilogy between Ward and champion boxer Arturo Gatti.
Development of the sequel has been publicly discussed since 2013 when ‘Entourage’ star Jerry Ferrara signed on to play Gatti, but filming has never been confirmed and there’s no word on a release date. .
