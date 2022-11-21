Fashion winners at the American Music Awards, from Machine Gun Kelly to Taylor Swift and Pink





Music’s biggest stars showed up in their boldest, most daring looks at the American Music Awards on Sunday night. Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the evening, like past events, featured a number of fashion stars, from Machine Gun Kelly’s spiky Dolce & Gabbana outfit to the K-Pop group’s glamorous AMA debut. TXT, all decked out in Saint Laurent. Scroll through the gallery above for more photos from the American Music Awards red carpet The night’s biggest winner, six-time winner Taylor Swift, skipped the red carpet but appeared on stage to collect her awards wearing a sparkly jumpsuit by New York label The Blonds. Swift won artist of the year as well as favorite pop album for the re-recorded version of her 2012 album Redamong other prestigious awards. Taylor Swift in the press room after winning six awards at the 50th Annual American Music Awards. AFP The night was Swift’s first public appearance after the box office fiasco for her upcoming tour, which she called “excruciating” to watch. Icon Award-winning singer Lionel Richie showed up in an all-black ensemble, accompanied by his girlfriend, model Lisa Parigi. Richie, who was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, was honored on stage by Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth and Ari Lennox, who performed some of his greatest hits. Singer and producer Smokey Robinson presented his trophy to Richie. New Artist of the Year winner Dove Cameron also stood out on the red carpet, in an edgy look by Marc Jacobs. The Buddy The 26-year-old singer wore a white strapless top and paired it with a fluffy black jacket tied around her waist, over a black suede skirt. Cameron completed her look with fingerless gloves, showing off her striking nail design. Pink, wearing a glittery gold and black fringed Bob Mackie dress, walked the red carpet earlier with her husband, Carey Hart, and their two children, Willow and Jameson. She opened the show with her new hit, I will never dance again, and then returned to the stage to pay tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who died in August at the age of 73. Scroll through the gallery below to see more images from the 2022 American Music Awards Taylor Swift accepts the Entertainer of the Year award onstage during the 2022 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater. AFP Updated: November 21, 2022, 07:41

