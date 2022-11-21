Fashion
Kelly Rowland Goes Wild in Leopard Dress at 2022 AMAs Red Carpet – Footwear News
Kelly Rowland made a fierce appearance on the red carpet at the 2022 American Music Awards in Los Angeles tonight. The former Destiny’s Child member wore an animal print dress by Nicolas Jebran and matching shoes.
Walking on the wild side, Rowland’s dress was a strapless style made from an eye-catching yellow and black leopard print fabric. The style featured a sweetheart neckline that transitioned into a sculpted waterfall skirt with a thigh-high slit that showed off the “Say My Name” singer’s shoes.
The former “The Voice” judge amped up her look with black latex gloves and styled her hair in a chic short bob parted in the middle.
As for her footwear, Rowland opted for black Valentino pumps for her red carpet shoes. The sleek and shiny shoes were fitted with pointed stiletto-style heels, approximately 3 to 4 inches in height. The shoes also included singular silver studs on the toes, adding a bit of edge to the “Brown Eyes” singer’s look.
The ABut honors the best achievements of the year in the music the industry – and claims the honor of being the biggest vote by fans price show in the world. The 2022 ceremony, hosted by Wayne Brady in Nov 20 in Los Angeles, will present a series of performances by Carrie Underwood Imagine Dragons, David Guetta and Anita. The evening will also include a musical tribute to Lionel Richie – winner of the event’s 2022 Icon Award – by Charlie Puth, Stevie Wonder and Ari Lennox, plus a performance by Pink in honor of the late Olivia Newton John.
PICTURES: Check out all the celebrity arrivals on the 2022 AMAs red carpet.
