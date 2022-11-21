Fashion
69% of British men can’t worry about returning clothes that don’t fit or that they don’t want
More than two-thirds (69%) of men don’t return ill-fitting clothes – or items they don’t want – they bought online because they can’t be bothered, according to a new survey commissioned by the bespoke menswear brand, Spoke.
International market research agency OnePoll asked 2,000 British men of different ages, regions and professions who regularly shop online to deepen their shopping habits, particularly when it comes to return or, in this case, not to return the items they have purchased online.
Key findings included:
- Men spend an average of $290 a year on clothes they never wear.
- Men would only consider returning clothing items if their price was over 300, although 40% agreed that price would not play a role in returning an item.
- Men in Northern Ireland tend to spend the most on clothes that are never worn, averaging 475 a year compared to men in the East Midlands, who spend an average of just 138.
- Trousers and jeans are the most frequently returned items, accounting for 15% of returns, with poor fit being the main reason for returning them.
- 20% of men kept ill-fitting clothes in hopes that they would one day fit.
Spoke founder Ben Farren said: These survey results are remarkable. It’s amazing to think that 69% of men can’t be bothered to return clothes that don’t fit or that they don’t want to keep.
It’s a bad result for everyone. He fills the closets with clothes that men don’t wear. It leaves them feeling even worse about the brand they bought from. And it’s bad for the environment – it’s just a shocking waste of resources.
Pants and jeans are returned more than any other category, with poor fit being the main reason. Retailers are clearly missing the mark. Most brands only sell even sizes and only two or three leg lengths – so 75% of men have to adjust their pants – or they wear strides that just don’t fit them well.
The answer is not rocket science – you need more sizes. That’s what Spoke offers, with our custom fit and over 400 size combinations, so every man can find his perfect fit. These are the pants you will wear every day.
Further survey results revealed that, even with parcel drop-off or return label options included to make it as easy and hassle-free as possible, 16% of men still said they would not return. not the clothes.
Of all regions, men in the West Midlands are most likely to return ill-fitting clothes (60%). However, 81% of men living in the East Midlands admitted to never returning their clothes purchases online.
In London, 20% of men said they would rather gift friends or family members with clothes that didn’t fit than return them. And, of all occupations, community and social service workers were the most generous, with 25% donating their ill-fitting clothes to loved ones.
