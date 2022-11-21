a creative genius and catwalk visionary





Alexis Monsanto is an artist and craftsman. He likes to mentor the new generation of fashion designers. He is a member of the Advisory Board of Fullerton Community College and gives special lectures at California State University, Dominguez Hills and the Santa Monica College Fashion Department. This year, Alexis Monsanto Atelier showcased its Spring/Summer 23 collection on the Art Hearts Fashion catwalks during New York Fashion Week and Los Angeles Fashion Week. The collection has French vibes that are elegant, glamorous and chic. You can see the sheer beauty and style of the whole collection. He draws inspiration from Hepburn in his classic movies like roman holidays, Breakfast at Tiffany’sand Sabrina. The the style lines and designs are timeless, classic and elegant with an old Hollywood touch. Models wearing exquisite dresses walk the runway with looks that accentuate every woman’s body. They are custom made and fitted with precision cuts that flow smoothly like a butterfly transformed into a mighty goddess. Pastel colors are reminiscent of French macaroons. They are delicate bite-sized flavors and entice you to try them. They are for sophisticated people who know what they want. His designs are avant-garde and bring durability to his masterful craftsmanship, handcrafted to create art and storytelling at its best. His fashion also reflects the works of Dali, Picasso, Monet and Renoir. His humble childhood beginnings in the Philippines inspired his creations. Alexis’ creative influences are drawn from the colorful streets of his native Misamis Occidental Province in Mindanao, Philippines. It’s a mix of Spanish culture fused with the dreams of Hollywood glamour. Jimenez’s heritage town in his hometown reminded him of his love of the ocean. Alexis learned in elementary school how to sew different stitches and put buttons on her shirts. When he was 15, his family went on a summer vacation to Manila, where he attended his first fashion show at Harrison Plaza. They were Rusty Lopez jeans, and I was like, these look amazing; I can do it too! From then on, he began to develop his taste, sense of style and color coordination abilities. After completing his pre-med degree in college, he later attended fashion design at the Otis School of Art and pursued his MFA. He then worked in several manufacturers in Los Angeles before going freelance and opening his workshop in the trendy Melrose Avenue district 14 years ago. His legacy is to leave beauty behind wherever he goes, and he is loved by many. www.alexismonsanto.com Photography by Joe Garcia ([email protected]) Like that: As Loading… Related —————————————————————————————————————————————— ———————— Protect local journalism – please subscribe to the print or online edition of the Fullerton Observer. All editions are free, but subscriptions allow us to print, distribute and display the journal. Annual subscription is only $39/year. It just takes a minute – —————————————————————————————————————————————— ————————

