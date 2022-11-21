More details on Naomi Biden’s wedding at the White House

Comment this story Comment

How do you tell the story of a wedding you weren’t invited to attend, a wedding held in what might be the most public yet exclusive place in America to say yes? You become creative. You’re standing outside the White House on a crisp cold Saturday morning with the rest of the media shut out, using binoculars to catch a glimpse of Naomi Bidens wedding dress. (Long sleeves, high neckline, lace! Which, when close-up photos materialized, turned out to be Ralph Lauren.) You scour social media for details slipped by friends, wedding guests, hired help. You wait for guests to leave the secure perimeter and politely approach them for all the details. You follow the bridal beautician on Instagram.

On Saturday, President Bidens’ granddaughter Naomi Biden, 28, married Peter Neal, 25, the 19th wedding at the White House, and the first for a presidential family member detained in the field since the era. Clinton. The bride and groom said their vows in front of approximately 250 guests outside (brother) with the south portico as an impressive photo background. The ceremony was followed by an intimate lunch in the State Dining Room and, later that evening, a dessert and dance reception for several hundred other friends. To answer the question immediately posed by critics Who paid for all this? the answer is the Biden family, not the taxpayers, according to the first lady’s spokeswoman.

The family of the bride and groom hosted a rehearsal dinner Friday night at the Smithsonian American Art Museum’s Renwick Gallery. Naomi wore a pleated tulle cape covered in lace flowers for rehearsal then changed into a tailored jacket, according to designer Danielle Frankel.

The next morning, through their telephoto lenses and binoculars, the media could see garlands of green and white flowers festooning the south portico, and hmm, squinting a little harder are two celebrants? Three bridesmaids? Does the president enter?

Yes, yes and yes, according to an account of the weekend’s events by guests who spoke to The Washington Post, as well as a preview of the printed program.

Security was tight, with a heavy police presence in Lafayette Square and the Ellipse, which were cordoned off with yellow tape and metal barricades. Guests had to go through background checks and take a coronavirus test. It was a clear but chilly 39 degrees and guests, who had to check their cell phones at the door, were given hand warmers and white scarves for the 11 a.m. ceremony.

First, President Biden escorted the newlyweds to two grandmothers, each using a cane, then turned around, ran up the aisle and back to the altar with First Lady Jill Biden. Then came the wedding procession: Naomis Finnegan’s sister, 22, was a bridesmaid, and the groom’s brother, Robert, was the best man. Bridesmaids who wore matching blazers to keep warm included Naomis’ other sister Maisy, 21, and his new sister-in-law, Katherine Betsy Neal.

Naomi stepped in from the Diplomatic Room of the White House in a lace-sleeved ballgown with a high notched neckline that channeled actress Grace Kelly’s famous wedding dress. Her dramatic lace-trimmed veil trailed several yards behind. The groom, in a three-piece Ralph Lauren navy blue suit, also wore a floral brooch as a buttonhole. The first lady wore a teal chiffon dress and matching belted wool crepe coat by designer Reem Acrawho also dressed her for the last Kennedy Center Honors and Barack Obama’s presidential inauguration in 2009.

The bride was escorted down the aisle by her father, Hunter Biden, and her mother, Kathleen Buhle, to the tune of Bitter Sweet Symphony by the Verve. Although the president did not speak at the ceremony, Ashley Blazer Biden’s aunt Naomis and the president’s daughter read God is love from the New Testament. Another part of the ceremony included a reading of I Carry Your Heart With Me by ee cummings. The groom’s father, William C. Neal, sang Ubi Caritas with an ensemble of DC singers

The couple wrote their own vows, which were officiated by a Catholic monsignor and a Presbyterian minister. They reminisced about their experience with each other and what brought them to today, said Linzi Lane, a friend of the Neal family. It was beautifully done. I don’t think there was a dry eye.

Lane said a bee landed on Naomis’ dress during the ceremony, and Peter gently wiped it off.

Vivaldi performed as the bride returned to the White House for lunch. She could be seen raising her bouquet triumphantly. She and Peter then did a photoshoot, kissing on the balcony of the State Floor. A small army of official wedding photographers included Corbin Gurkin who photographed the wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonass and was voted one of the best wedding photographers in the world by Bazaar Bride. A small army of unofficial wedding photographers included a drone that hovered over the Ellipse to capture aerial photos.

The programs were etched with an intertwined N and P, and included a note of gratitude from the couple: Thank you for being with us today. We are grateful to be surrounded by the people we love. Naomi and Pierre.

After lunch, the President and his daughter Ashley attended Saturday Mass at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown. One attendee said the congregation sang Happy Birthday to the president, who turned 80 on Sunday. (The first lady hosted a brunch in her honor.)

Onward to the evening! Guests who hadn’t made the cut earlier still had the chance to celebrate the couple at a larger but still exclusive evening reception. Attendees reported that the guest list was filled with the couple’s friends from Sidwell Friends, George Washington University, Penn and Columbia, but few Washington dignitaries. (Names in bold at the morning ceremony included former Senator Chris Dodd, former Senator Ted Kaufman, Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his wife, Evan Ryan, who is the White House Cabinet Secretary.)

Don’t give us the cabinet members, give us the details!

OK. The Dress: Naomi changed into an ivory strapless dress with a scoop neckline, small train and ornate buttons down the back, a guest reports. She wore her engagement ring and wedding band over a pair of tulle gloves, and the same diamond and Tiffany pearl earrings she wore to the ceremony. Everyday Women’s Clothing reported that the evening dress was designed by Alexandra ONeill for Markarian, the label the first lady wore on inauguration day.

The cake: Seven layers and an all-white fondant. Individual slices were distributed in boxes to attendees, as a party favor. The flavor was lemony, the guest said.

The Music: Two bands, who played a mix of old romantic classics and pop music, including songs by Amy Winehouse and Beyonc. In addition to the traditional first dance and parents’ dances, the bride danced with her grandfather, the President, whom she calls Pops.

He kept whispering in her ear, reports a guest. It was probably one of my favorite moments of the whole evening.

The party spread throughout the White House, with multiple areas for drinking and dancing. The white and green floral pattern from the start of the day was carried over into the evening decor, with lots of candlelight. The festivities were orchestrated by Bryan Rafanelli, one of the nation’s top wedding planners, who planned the Chelsea Clintons Rhinebeck, NY wedding, as well as other holiday events and state dinners at the White House.

Peter toasted. Maisy wore a pinstripe suit. The first lady wore an icy blue knee-length dress, adorned with sequins. Baby Beau, the bride’s 2-year-old half-brother, wore a tiny tuxedo and allegedly had a small fit late in the night after bedtime, a guest speculated. The president stayed late to mingle with the guests.

Peter and Naomi, both lawyers, met on a date arranged by a mutual friend in 2018 and live on the third floor of the White House. These two fell in love after two days, friend Asha-Kai Grant wrote on Instagram last year.

The bride’s grandparents released a statement on Saturday. It has been a joy to watch Naomi grow, find out who she is, and carve out such an incredible life for herself, the president and first lady said. Now we are filled with pride to see her choose Peter as her husband and we were honored to welcome him into our family. We wish them days full of laughter and a love that deepens year after year.

Rafanelli, the organizer of the event, posted several photographs on his Instagram account. Other than that, the official channels remained silent allowing the newlyweds to enjoy their day. Most friends did the same. But you didn’t need binoculars to see the couple were madly in love with each other.

Naomi danced from start to finish, says a friend of the groom. They were so in love and so happy.

Jura Koncius contributed to this report.