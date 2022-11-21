Gender Fluidity and Conditioning through Clothing in Tamizh Society

Gender-specific standards of dress and conditioning are pervasive in modern Tamil Nadu. Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu have gender specific dress codes. While male students are often prescribed a uniform consisting of a shirt and pants, female students are often prohibited from wearing similar silhouettes of Western origin. A GO issued by the government. from Tamil Nadu in May 2019, required female staff to wear a saree, salwar kameez or churidar with dupatta and male staff to wear a shirt with trousers or vetti* (dhoti). Gender-specific dress codes and conditioning are also prevalent in Tamizh cinema. It is quite common for heroines of Tamizh to dance in snowy landscapes wearing chiffon saris while the hero is well covered for the weather. The disparities in men’s and women’s clothing are glaring in the songs of articles where the women are dressed in sparse clothing, while the men are not. However, it is also a recurring theme in Tamizh’s films where the cis-male protagonist will lecture women about modesty and dress. In the film Tamizh Aaru (2005), Aarumugam played by actor Suriya orders the woman to sew longer clothes and not to wear jeans and cropped tops revealing the waistline. In the film Sivakasi (2005), Muthappa played by actor Vijay shames the woman into wearing short skirts instead of a sari blouse.

Tamizh’s cultural conservatism is a common theme linking different gender-specific dress codes and conditioning. In several cases, these dress codes are rooted in the notion that women wearing short clothes contradict Tamizh cultural ethics. Tamizh song Senthamizh Naattu Thamizhachiye ” (1994) conditions Tamizh women to wear Jam (sari) and not body revealing swimsuits. In the hit song of 2012 Club the Mubbu the, the lyrics of hiphop rapper Tamizhas state that women have left behind the silk kanjivaram (saris) and are draped in handkerchiefs instead. Although the two songs were released in different decades, they echo the same values ​​of modesty and genre-specific standards of dress. Both songs take refuge in attitudes of Tamizh cultural conservatism to state that Tamizh women should not wear body-revealing clothing.

However, the cultural history of Tamizh has ample evidence suggesting that women have dressed in body-revealing draperies for millennia. The descriptions of pudavai (sari) in Silppathikaaram, Kalithokai and other ancient Tamizh texts indicate that the pudavai was draped at the waist in the lungi style and covered only the lower body. Norms of nudity itself did not vary between genders in ancient Tamizh society. The main attire of ancient Tamizh society consisting of meladai and keeladai was devoid of gender labels. Meladai (a shawl draped over the torso) and keeladai (a draped lower garment) are flowing garments that trace their evolution back to the Indus Valley Civilization. Even until the end of the medieval era, the Tamizh covered themselves with modest fabrics, animal skins, vegetation and jewelry made of shells and clay. However, ancient Tamizh clothing was not reduced to men’s and women’s clothing.

Accessories and jewelry like thodu (earring), valaya (bracelets), makuta (crown), maalai (garland), silambu (anklets), nose ornaments, bead necklaces, belts and stone-encrusted medallions transcended between the sexes in ancient Tamizh society. Although jewelry was largely gender fluid throughout the history of the Indian subcontinent, anklets were a gender-neutral trend unique to the Tamizh kingdoms in the early medieval era. Only women are mostly depicted wearing anklets in Mauryan and Satavahana arts. However, ancient Tamizh arts depict many men wearing leg ornaments. Sandalwood paste was among the earliest cosmetics used by all genders in ancient Tamizh society. People also decorated their hair with flowers, garlands and natural perfumes. The stretched earlobe is another key body modification depicted in male and female figurines dating back to the medieval Chola era. Gender bending was common in Tamizh performing arts like koothu and sadhir.

However, the reference to gender fluid styles in the cultural history of Tamizh itself does not imply that it was entirely devoid of gender norms. Some of the earliest documented examples of gender-specific conditioning date back to the Sangam era. The Sangam literature indicates that young men were educated in subjects such as governance and warfare, while women were educated in literature, music, drama and home economics. Many ancient Tamizh texts like Silappathikaaram attach notions of morality and purity to a woman’s karpu (chastity). States of Tholkappiyam achcham – the innate fear of women to hurt their modesty among the three great feminine virtues. To reign (57) states that a woman’s main guard is her chastity. The thaali (mangalsutra) was specifically worn by married Tamizh women.

Gender disparities in Tamizh dress were amplified during the colonial era. Male zamindars, aristocrats and bureaucrats who worked under the British government wore tailored Western silhouettes like shirts and coats with traditional vetti. Unlike men’s clothing which focused on functionality and comfort, Tamizh women’s clothing focused on vanity. Western silhouettes like shirts and trousers did not gain prominence in Tamizh women’s wardrobe until the modern era after their representation in offices.

Access to education and representation in the workplace has remarkably changed the wardrobe of the modern Tamizh woman. Traditionally masculine silhouettes like shirts and pants are wardrobe staples for modern, educated Tamizh women. Several viral reels on Instagram feature girls dancing in vetti and lungi. The cultural shift in modern Tamizh women’s dress is reflected in recent Tamizh films like Kabali (2016) and Natchathiram Nagargiradhu (2022). In the blockbuster Tamizh Kabali directed by Pa Ranjith, Yogi (Sai ​​Dhanisika) dons a cropped hairstyle, jeans, a biker jacket and combat boots. In the film Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, the character of Rene played by Dushara Vijayan portrays a 21st century Tamizh Ambedkarite woman who is open to sex before marriage, questions the necessity of marriage, and wears green-haired Western figures. Contrary to the growing acceptance of conventional male body shapes among women, men wearing conventional female body shapes continue to be a subject of taboo and stigma. In many cases, male gender bending is depicted in Tamizh cinema to invoke either comic relief or sympathy-inducing tragedy. The film Tamizh Sivappu Manjal Pachai (2019) refers to why men dressed in traditionally feminine clothes are ridiculed.

Gender fluidity and gender conditioning have existed in parallel throughout Tamizh’s history. However, the definition and conditioning of what is feminine and what is masculine has constantly changed and evolved with time and society because gender is fluid.

[Authors note: Vetti* – The word vetti is the Tamizh derivative of the sanskritized veshti. Many ancient Tamizh-origin clothes were named after how they were cut – like vetti derived from (vettu meaning cut), thundu derived from (thundu meaning chop), or kizhi (handkerchief in which coins were kept which translates to tear).]