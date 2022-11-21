Men’s rugby stop Davenport in the snow





With conditions on the pitch after more than 20 inches of snow in the previous three days, men’s rugby handed the No. 6-ranked Panthers their first 32-0 shutout defeat of the season on Saturday afternoon at Grand Rapids, Michigan. Runako Brynard scored twice and the Lindenwood defense had plenty of goal-line supports to seal the win. How did it happen: The conditions on the pitch definitely added a factor to the game that both teams had to overcome. Ball movement and speed have been significantly reduced, putting more emphasis on defending and kicking play. alignment executed at five meters. The try gave the Lions a 5-0 lead. Davenport was further hampered by a red card early in the half. Lindenwood continued to use their forwards to set the tone for the game. After 20 minutes of play, Matteo Peignon sent a cross kick to Nick Hardrict, II who snatched the ball in the air and scored in the corner for a 10-0 advantage. Lautaro Soto Ansay added five more points when a kick jumped across the snow and settled in the try zone, giving him a chance to pounce on the ball before the Panthers could. After assisting on an earlier play, Peignon scored his own try when he sneakily took a ball 20 yards from the back of a ruck and picked the weak side. The defense was slow to react and he quickly covered the ground to make it 20-0 with less than 10 minutes remaining before the break. With the first half nearly over, the Lions secured another five-yard lineout and Brynard again patiently waited for Lindenwood’s attacking pack to overpower Davenport’s pack to lead the maul into the try zone. for a 25-0 lead. In the second half, the Lions opted to play for position on the pitch and use their defense to drive the game forward. With Peignon and william groves kicking all over the field, Lindenwood forced the Panthers to cover the entire field in snowy conditions. Tyren Al-Jiboori crossed for the last try of the game after seeing a lag in the 15-yard channel. He asked for the ball from five yards out and with the help of Edward van Heerden , he forced himself to cross the line. Peignon hit the conversion from the sideline for the final margin. Player Thought: Captain Neal Moylet (Pre-game): “The word for the day is attitude. I don’t want to hear about the severity of the conditions or any negativity. Both teams are playing in the weather and we can’t control our attitude and state of play. mind only for the game.” And after: The game against Davenport concluded the men’s rugby autumn schedule. The Lions will return to the field on Feb. 18 for a Mid-South Conference showdown against Life University at Lupo Family Field in Marietta, Georgia. First line: Johannes Greyling 55′ Connor Devos Runako Brynard – 55′ Kayleb O’Donoghue Hailam Anakalea 55′ Setu Vola Edward van Heerden – 55′ Le’Donn Mathis Alejandro Martinez Tapia Duncan’s War 40′ Calvin yours Cian Cheri 62′ ryan denver Neal Moylet Matteo Peignon 66′ Delfino Salinas william groves Tyren Al-Jiboori Rhys Smith 58′ John Row Lautaro Soto Ansay Nick Hardrict, II Ike Wrigley Scoring summary: 14′ Lindenwood try Runako Brynard 5-0

20′ Lindenwood Trial Nick Hardrict, II 10-0

29′ Lindenwood try Lautaro Soto Ansay 15-0

31′ Lindenwood try Matteo Peignon 20-0

40′ Lindenwood Trial Runako Brynard 25-0

49′ Lindenwood try Tyren Al-Jiboori 30-0

50′ Basswood Conversion Matteo Peignon 32-0

