Kentucky Basketball falls to Gonzaga Bulldogs: Final score, recap and more





The Kentucky Wildcats fell to blows Gonzaga Bulldogs at Spokane on Sunday night by a score of 88-72. The Cats looked outmatched from the start. An inability to score or defend led to a 41-25 halftime deficit. After the break, Kentucky fought to get back in the running, but in the end they couldn’t make it. Then the Cats return to Lexington to face North Florida on Wednesday afternoon. Slow start Kentucky got off to a slow start and they never caught up. The Cats trailed by no less than 18, and although they cut the lead in the second half, it wasn’t enough. Once again, Kentucky couldn’t score. The attack was painful to watch and this time the defense was just as bad. Something has to give or this season will be another disappointment, which unfortunately has become commonplace. Bounce Rebounding becomes a serious concern for this team. The Cats have Oscar Tshiebwe down, but other than him, no one is hitting the glass well or consistently. This team has enough problems as it is, and bouncing failures only compound the rest of the problems. Hopefully, that’s a problem Kentucky is able to fix as the season progresses. The stage is too big for too many people For the second time this week, the stage proved to be too big for too many guys. Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso is lost to top competition and it’s okay because his impact was expected to be minimal this season. What is more concerning is the play of CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves. The veterans have dominated lesser competition, but it’s now twice at the start of the season that they’ve fallen flat on the biggest stage. Lance Ware is what he is at this point, but Daimion Collins looks unplayable against any halfway decent team and Chris Livingston may have been a bit overhyped. As much talent as this team has, as many veterans as they have, roster building is still a concern that haunts Cal. On the next. Now leave here what you had to say. Go cats!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aseaofblue.com/2022/11/20/23470103/kentucky-basketball-gonzaga-bulldogs-final-score-recap-uk-wildcats-news The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos