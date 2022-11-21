Sasser and Arceneaux lead No. 3 Houston over Oregon 66-56





EUGENE, Ore. (AP) Leading point guard Marcus Sasser scored 16 points to lead third-ranked Houston to a 66-56 win over Oregon on Sunday night. Freshman Terrance Arceneaux scored a career-high 15 points while Jamal Shead added 13 and Jarace Walker had 10 for Houston (5-0), going 11 for 22 on 3-pointers. Big win on the road, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson said. It’s still early days and there isn’t a part of the game where we won’t improve. It was our fifth game, not our 25th. We didn’t play well, but now is not the time to play well, it’s November. November is about winning and leaning on and that’s what we did tonight. Arceneaux and Walker are real freshmen who played their first real game on the road. It was very exciting, Arceneaux said. I’m glad I can do it with these guys. It’s a great experience for me to learn from older guys. I hope we can continue this momentum and improve as a team. Senior center NFaly Dante led Oregon (2-2) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots. Will Richardson added 13 points and Quincy Guerrier scored 10. The Ducks shot 38.8 percent from the field, including 3 for 22 on 3-pointers. When one team is shooting 11-for-22 on 3-point range and the other is shooting 3-for-22, it’s not hard to see the difference in play, Oregon coach Dana Altman said. Oregon lost junior guard Keesawn Barthelemy to a left leg injury in the first half and Altman said he wasn’t sure how serious the injury was. The 6-foot-2 transfer from Colorado averaged 10.7 points and 2.7 assists in the first three games. Houston had a 31-24 halftime lead before Guerrier scored seven points in the first five minutes of the second half to put Oregon up 36-33. The Ducks trailed 41-38 after five straight points from Dante, but Houston followed with a 14-2 run. Oregon shot 60-54 on two free throws from Richardson with 2:36 remaining before Sasser followed with a 3-pointer for the Cougars. Our defense has been outstanding, Sampson said. Anytime you go on the road and keep a team at 38% shooting in their gym, that’s pretty good. Our ball movement was good in the second half and we took care of the ball. Ten turnovers on the road, when defending and taking care of the ball and the offensive rebounds were good in the second half, we had a lot of second chances. BIG PICTURE Houston: The Cougars could move up to second in the nation after Gonzaga’s loss to Texas earlier in the week. Houston returns home for the next four weeks with five of six games on home turf plus one neutral-site game against St. Marys in Fort Worth, Texas. Oregon: The Ducks missed a chance to win against the Cougars, but should have other big opportunities ahead. The Ducks head to Portland for the Phil Knight Invitational, where they open against UConn and could also face No. 1 North Carolina, No. 18 Alabama or No. 25 Michigan State. . Oregon will likely continue to be without transfer guards Brennan Rigsby and Jermaine Couisnard, both considered potential starters who have yet to play this season due to injury. NEXT Houston: The Cougars return home to face Kent State on Saturday. Oregon: The Ducks will face Connecticut in the first round of the Phil Knight Invitational on Thursday. ___ AP College Basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/ AP_Top25

