Major retailers kick off early for Black Friday sales

The Iconic, David Jones and Kmart are among a growing number of retailers to kick off Black Friday sales up to a week early as they tackle Australia’s first unrestricted lockdown since 2019.

The Iconic kicked off its Black Friday campaign on Saturday, November 19 at 7 a.m., with general discounts on women’s and men’s apparel, shoes, accessories and targeted discounts for PE Nation, RM Williams, Nike and Adidas.

The Black Friday online retailers sale will continue until Tuesday, November 29.

David Jones launched its ‘Event of the Year’ sale today, November 21, where customers can shop early bird specials in fashion, home, electrical, accessories, kids and toys before rolling them out across all categories on Wednesday, November 23 – both in-store nationwide and online.

The department store offers a variety of shopping services, including free click-and-collect, extended hours, and free express shipping on orders over $50.

New deals will be introduced throughout the week with many one-day-only deals launching on Black Friday.

David Jones, CEO Scott Fyfe, welcomed an earlier start date for the campaign.

With the introduction of our A World of Wonder Christmas campaign, our stores are an exciting place to be at this time of year and Black Friday sales are a fantastic opportunity for customers to finish their Christmas shopping earlier, taking advantage of incredible offers. .”

And Kmart kicked off its preparations for Black Friday today, November 21, with Kmart Australia Merchandise Manager Callum Smith saying the annual sales event has grown year on year.

We expect consumer participation to continue to grow as consumers look for opportunities to save money and get great deals on big-ticket items, Smith said.

Kmart has revealed its discounts to shoppers, who can now plan their purchases before they are activated in-store, online and via app at 8 a.m. on Thursday, November 24.

Earlier this month, the Australian Retailers Association (ARA), in conjunction with Roy Morgan, forecast Black Friday sales to reach $6.2 billion over the entire weekend, including Cyber Monday November 28.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra said Black Friday sales are the biggest pre-Christmas event on the retail calendar and its popularity continues to grow in Australia.

After starting as an American shopping tradition, Black Friday sales have become a global phenomenon and millions of Australians are expected to take part, Zahra said.

The event is renowned for having the biggest deals before Christmas, and this year will be no different.

Huge amounts of in-store and online traffic were expected, with sales reaching $6.2 billion this year, an increase of $200 million from 2021, he said.

According to SalesforcesHoliday Insights Hub, around a quarter (25%) of Christmas shopping is done during the week of Black Friday alone, and a third (33%) is already done during the first three weeks of November. Salesforce research also shows that the average discount rate will be highest during Cyber ​​Week, averaging 22%.

We know that many people are more conscious of their household budget with the rising cost of living and interest rates, Zahra continued. There is no doubt that the economic environment is difficult, but what is nice is that retail sales as a whole are currently at record highs.

The effects of rising interest rates and inflation have yet to dampen household spending and forecast optimistic trading with pre-Christmas sales expected to reach nearly $64 billion, an increase 3% over last year.

2023 is expected to be a tougher year with an expected slowdown in Australia’s economic growth.

But as it stands, consumer spending is strong and this should continue into the festive trading period, giving many businesses confidence for their most important time of the year.