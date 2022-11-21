Trendy wedding outfits for men





Whether you’re planning your wedding next year or next month, it’s always best to keep an eye on current trends. Weddings are the most memorable occasions, which allow you to dress according to your dreams. From traditional sherwanis to modern tuxedos, you can find a variety of options in men’s wedding fashion. So why not start planning your wedding outfit now? And when it comes to menswear, there are plenty of options you can explore. But before making a choice, you must first decide what style of outfit you would like to wear on your special day. Whether you want to dress in the traditional way or wear a contemporary and chic style. To help you with the current trends in men’s wedding fashion, we have prepared a list for you. So let’s get started! white wedding sherwani Want to make your wedding dreamy and adoring? So it would be better if you go for the royal and classic white sherwani. White Sherwani showcases a regal look while reflecting a visionary saga of love. This groom look is super trendy these days. Celebrities like Shahid Kapoor and Varun Dhawan killed their wedding looks by wearing stunning white sherwanis. blue tuxedo The blue tuxedo gives you a dapper and sophisticated look. With a blue tuxedo, you can opt for a black bow tie or a long tie in the same color as your shoes. Wear it with a white shirt and a blue aviator, and your modern cut tuxedo look is ready! Heavily embellished Sherwanis The next trendy wedding dress is a traditional look. Wear ornate Sherwanis. Such an outfit will not only feature embroidery but will also incorporate pearls and other gems. This look creates a stunning aura of grandeur and makes you the center of attention. Angrakha print Angrakha is a purely Anarkali inspired designer men’s kurta. You can opt for a bulky kurta paired with a churidar to have the most authentic look on your wedding day. Elegant Bandhgala To have the most elegant look, Bandhgala is the best option for you. It gives you an elegant and modern groom look. You can pair it with printed pants and a matching safa to add more charisma to your look. Read all the latest lifestyle news here

