How to Buy a Timeless Costume: Check the Seams, Note the Lining, and Pretend to Drive | men’s fashion

A The suit should be a fairly pure and time-tolerant wardrobe piece, says Tom Riley, co-founder of Tailor P. Johnson. Given that the suit has remained in fashion for over a century, enduring both fashion and popular culture as a symbol of elegance, this is particularly sound advice.

A well-tailored suit has the added benefit of being universally flattering. In terms of clothing, costumes have a distinct ability to accentuate the good parts of a figure, hide what needs to be hidden, and strike a balance between the two. As Melbourne-based tailor Emily Nolan says, a suit that fits you well will never go out of style.

Both Nolan and Riley specialize in bespoke suits, which can be a big investment (especially in today’s economy). Here they share their suggestions for timeless costumes, whether ready made or made just for you.

Choose the fabric

Fabric choice should match the purpose of the suit and the job it needs to do for you, says Riley. Merino, silk, linen, cotton and their blends will all create a very different look and purpose.

Nolan thinks your first suit choice should always be wool, even in the summer. The wool suit is timeless, resistant and breathable. It’ll keep you cool when it’s hot and warm when it’s cold without having to walk around in mountains of layers, she says. It will accompany you in all modes of your day, from morning meetings, to school pickup at 3 p.m., to beers with your oldest friend.

Lighter fabrics like linen and cotton are suitable for warmer temperatures. Photography: Christian Vierig/Getty Images

But not all yarns are created equal. If you need a suit for winter and want something warmer, she suggests wool flannel or a wool and cashmere blend. For the height of summer, she advises opting for a lighter wool like a fresco.

If you’re wearing your suit in the tropics (aka a summer wedding in Australia), it’s also worth exploring lighter fabrics like linen and cotton. These plant-based fibers are wonderful textiles for a more relaxed, lived-in feel, says Nolan, but beware of their tendency to wrinkle.

Pay attention to the lining

Although it may be tempting to focus solely on the material of the outer jacket, the lining is just as important. Nolan says the liner is the barrier between your skin and the outer shell of the suit, so it should both protect the shell from your sweat and natural oils, as well as be soft against the body for comfort.

Since polyester is made from petroleum, it has a difficult relationship with body odor and perspiration. If a suit or garment is lined with polyester, the breathable outer fabric becomes unnecessary, she says. Polyester does not allow moisture to escape and evaporate No matter how good your suit shell is, with a polyester lining, you won’t benefit. Any cellulose-based fiber will provide a breathable alternative, with viscose rayon or cupro being the most durable options.

One way to protect the outer fabric of the suit is to have sweat shields a piece of lining that sits in the armpits of your jacket inserted into your suit by a tailor. This is to protect your garment from fading due to perspiration or your choice of deodorant, says Nolan.

Jacket fit

Riley says the jacket should fit snugly across the chest. Look for the softness of the fabric rather than dragging it one way or the other by the body.

A visit to the tailor to make small adjustments can make a big difference. Photograph: Kirsty McLaren/Alamy

The fabric should not distort along the lapel line or across the chest. Around the waist and under the shoulder blades, there should be just enough fabric to pinch between your fingers, but not so much that it’s deformed.

The shoulders should be in line with the arms and the fabric around the biceps should not be too tight. To test this, pretend to hold a steering wheel and see if the jacket allows you to move around comfortably.

The sleeves should land in the right places according to your preference, says Riley. If you’re not sure, generally the sleeve should end roughly between the end of the bone at the base of your palm and the boniest point of your wrist.

If buying from the store, a visit to the tailor to make small adjustments to sleeve or pant length can make a big difference in the overall look of a suit and can be included in the purchase price.

Trouser cut

An important consideration for pants is comfort around the waist. A structured waistband will make you feel supported without restrictions, says Nolan.

Look for pants that have extra fabric stored in the seams, as this will allow them to be pulled in and out in the future.

Suit trousers with additional fabric stored in the seam, allowing the suit to be removed. Photograph: Alyx Gorman/The Guardian

The rise in the front and back of the pants is also important, says Nolan. If it’s not long enough, you’ll have shims in the front and back.

While skinny dress pants are all the rage, if you’re looking to invest in a timeless suit, slimmer isn’t necessarily the way to go.

Good pants establish the longest, straightest line possible, which is usually a wider leg with a higher waist, says Riley. Indeed, it is then not disturbed by the shapes of the leg below, and it stretches the apparent length of the leg upwards.

But like all things, it comes down to personal preference and what makes you feel best. After all, says Riley: Clothing is a language and you have to find your voice.