Raf Simons closes his fashion brand after nearly three decades | Fashion





Raf Simons is closing his eponymous label after 27 years. Announcing the news on Monday via a brief statement on Instagram, the Belgian-born fashion designer revealed that the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection shown in October in London will be the last. Words fail me to share how proud I am of all that we have achieved, he wrote. Thank you all for believing in our vision and for believing in me. Although the reasoning behind the closure of the brands is unclear, insiders have speculated that it could be due to the financial market turmoil facing the fashion industry. In November 2019, the American designer Zac Posen closes his label after 20 years of activity, while in June 2020 the New York brand Sies Marjan has announced its closure due to the financial impact of Covid 19. There is also speculation that Simons wants to focus fully on his role as co-creative director at Prada alongside the company’s majority shareholder, Miuccia Prada. Prada said at the time of her appointment in February 2020 that Simons would have equal responsibilities for creative input and decision-making. Prada, 73, denied at the time that the decision had been made in view of his possible retirement. The duo’s first co-designed collection launched digitally for Spring/Summer 2021 during Milan Fashion Week. Simons is hailed as one of modern fashion’s most celebrated designers, influencing both menswear and womenswear around the world. Her famous fans include singer Rihanna and actors Emma Watson and Charlize Theron. He was one of the first Antwerp Six, graduates of the Royal Academy of Fine Arts in Antwerp who, in 1986, took their collections to London for the British Designer Show, a precursor to London Fashion Week. The cohort, which includes Dries van Noten, Ann Demeulemeester and Walter Van Beirendonck, is credited with putting Belgian fashion on the international fashion map while showcasing a progressive new aesthetic. Simons launched his eponymous label in 1995. Celebrating youth culture and focusing on minimalist silhouettes such as the skinny fit, he set a new precedent in menswear. His idea of ​​bringing in real people from the streets to walk in his shows was sensational at the time. He then held positions at Jil Sander, Dior and Calvin Klein before moving to his current role at Prada. For her latest show, Simons invited over 1,000 guests, including fashion students, to clubbing Printworks in south-east London.

