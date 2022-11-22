Opening a men’s clothing store in Fort Collins: Vado moves downtown

When Leah Barter moved to Fort Collins four years ago, it was to get away from Florida and find her next move.

She followed her sister, who was starting graduate school at Colorado State University, and thought Fort Collins would be a good stopover on her way to her future.

Earlier this month, Barter, 25, opened the door to that future when she opened Vado Clothing Co., a men’s casual clothing store in Al’s former newsstand in the heart of the old City.

Offering casual and lifestyle clothing, Barter said the store connects the coast to the Rockies with jeans, sweatshirts, t-shirts, fleece jackets and more “very high quality and (at) a mid-range price. “.

“We wanted to create the mountain version of a surf shop; we promote the adventure lifestyle…clothes you can move around in and be active in,” Barter said.

Eventually, she wants to design men’s clothing under a private label.

Barter worked in retail “and always knew I was going to own my own business one day,” she said. Having worked in retail management at both the large and small business levels, “I really liked how small businesses work.”

As the manager of the Blue Harvest Apparel women’s clothing store in Old Town, she spoke with people who liked the store every day and asked if there was anything like it for men.

“I knew if I was going to open a business, that’s what I was going to do,” she said. There’s nothing like it downtown and few options all over town, she said.

Vado’s doors have only been open for a few weeks, but so far “it’s been phenomenal,” Barter said. “It’s so much fun.” People find the store, walk in, and say, “We’ve been waiting weeks for this to open.”

Barter studied merchandising, psychology and art history in college and uses a combination of the three as a retail store owner.

Renovating a space as historic and iconic as Al’s has not been without its challenges, Barter said. Al’s closed in 2018 after 71 years in the heart of the city, and in that time little has changed inside.

“We entered a very old building that had its quirks,” she said. “But by moving into a space where things needed to be done, we were able to personalize.”

Her father came from Fort Myers, Florida to help derail Hurricane Ian which hit the area hard but completed the renovation in just over a month.

“We are lucky to have such a historic and recognizable space,” Barter said. “Everyone knows where Al was…everyone knows where we are.”

The store’s name, Vado, is an abbreviated version of bravado, Barter said. “I was drawn to that word…but it was too long and wouldn’t stick out of the tongue, so I shortened it to ‘vado’.”

As she built the “essence” of her store, she found the motto: maintain a culture of go. “We want to promote an adventurous lifestyle.”

When she looked up the word “vado”, she learned that it was the first person singular of the verb “to go”, in Italian, so it literally means “I am going”.

“It was totally coincidental, and it all fell into place,” Barter said. “I felt confident that I was doing the right thing.”

Vado Men’s Clothing Store Information

Vado, 177 N. College Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours may change after holidays. For more information, visit https://www.vadoclothingco.com/.