Fashion
Opening a men’s clothing store in Fort Collins: Vado moves downtown
When Leah Barter moved to Fort Collins four years ago, it was to get away from Florida and find her next move.
She followed her sister, who was starting graduate school at Colorado State University, and thought Fort Collins would be a good stopover on her way to her future.
Earlier this month, Barter, 25, opened the door to that future when she opened Vado Clothing Co., a men’s casual clothing store in Al’s former newsstand in the heart of the old City.
Offering casual and lifestyle clothing, Barter said the store connects the coast to the Rockies with jeans, sweatshirts, t-shirts, fleece jackets and more “very high quality and (at) a mid-range price. “.
“We wanted to create the mountain version of a surf shop; we promote the adventure lifestyle…clothes you can move around in and be active in,” Barter said.
Eventually, she wants to design men’s clothing under a private label.
Barter worked in retail “and always knew I was going to own my own business one day,” she said. Having worked in retail management at both the large and small business levels, “I really liked how small businesses work.”
As the manager of the Blue Harvest Apparel women’s clothing store in Old Town, she spoke with people who liked the store every day and asked if there was anything like it for men.
After:New Kum & Go could replace last full-service gas station in Fort Collins
“I knew if I was going to open a business, that’s what I was going to do,” she said. There’s nothing like it downtown and few options all over town, she said.
Vado’s doors have only been open for a few weeks, but so far “it’s been phenomenal,” Barter said. “It’s so much fun.” People find the store, walk in, and say, “We’ve been waiting weeks for this to open.”
Barter studied merchandising, psychology and art history in college and uses a combination of the three as a retail store owner.
Renovating a space as historic and iconic as Al’s has not been without its challenges, Barter said. Al’s closed in 2018 after 71 years in the heart of the city, and in that time little has changed inside.
“We entered a very old building that had its quirks,” she said. “But by moving into a space where things needed to be done, we were able to personalize.”
Her father came from Fort Myers, Florida to help derail Hurricane Ian which hit the area hard but completed the renovation in just over a month.
“We are lucky to have such a historic and recognizable space,” Barter said. “Everyone knows where Al was…everyone knows where we are.”
The store’s name, Vado, is an abbreviated version of bravado, Barter said. “I was drawn to that word…but it was too long and wouldn’t stick out of the tongue, so I shortened it to ‘vado’.”
As she built the “essence” of her store, she found the motto: maintain a culture of go. “We want to promote an adventurous lifestyle.”
When she looked up the word “vado”, she learned that it was the first person singular of the verb “to go”, in Italian, so it literally means “I am going”.
“It was totally coincidental, and it all fell into place,” Barter said. “I felt confident that I was doing the right thing.”
Vado Men’s Clothing Store Information
Vado, 177 N. College Ave., is open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Hours may change after holidays. For more information, visit https://www.vadoclothingco.com/.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.coloradoan.com/story/money/business/2022/11/21/mens-clothing-store-opens-in-fort-collins-vado-moves-in-downtown/69651322007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Opening a men’s clothing store in Fort Collins: Vado moves downtown
- Bryce Baringer named semifinalist for Ray Guy Award
- Innovation in Atmanirbhar Bharat’s Wealth Tech Sector
- Kia’s logo is so confusing that 30,000 people search for ‘KN Car’ every month
- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces ground operation in Syria
- Football closes out 2022 season in San Jose State
- Raf Simons closes his fashion brand after nearly three decades | Fashion
- Ground Breaking Ceremony for WestGate’s $84 Million Semiconductor Campus – Inside INdiana Business
- $399 off Pixel 7, $300 off 7 Pro
- Artist Banksy calls on people to shoplift at Guess clothing store
- The United States Men’s National Team kicks off the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales as striker Tim Weah scores a first-half goal. time
- Pinnacle Awards finalist Peter O’Donoghue: ‘You have to constantly learn, embrace change and evolve’