Fashion icon Raf Simons closes his influential label





Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN . Belgian fashion designer Raf Simons will close his eponymous fashion brand after 27 years, he announced on Monday. Simons shared the unexpected news on instagram writing that her label’s recently unveiled Spring/Summer 2023 collection would be her last “Words fail me to say how proud I am of all we have achieved,” he wrote. “I am grateful for the incredible support from my team, associates, press and buyers, friends and family, and our dedicated fans and loyal followers. Thank you all, for believing in our vision and to believe in me.” Over nearly three decades, Simons has become a widely revered force within the fashion industry. He launched his youth culture-inspired menswear brand in 1995 and successively served as creative director at Jil Sander, Christian Dior and Calvin Klein before taking on the role of co-creative director at Prada alongside Miuccia Prada in April 2020, a position he still holds. . In 2017, he was named Menswear and Womenswear Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America for her work at Calvin Klein and Designer of the Year by the British Fashion Council. Raf Simons’ label, which started as an underground menswear label in the 1990s, had become a mainstay on the big catwalks. Credit: Kristy Sparrow/Getty Images Simons did not immediately return a request for comment on the decision to shut down his label. True to Simons’ history of drawing inspiration from counter-cultural music scenes, including new wave, punk and electronica, his latest collection was presented at Printworks London, a famous nightclub (and former factory of journals) which will close next year. Her brand’s first presentation at London Fashion Week was delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and took place in mid-October. For the show, he eschewed the hierarchies common to catwalks, using the huge space to invite a crowd of 800 from among and beyond the fashion elite. Raf Simons previously held roles at Christian Dior (pictured), Jil Sander and Calvin Klein, before taking on a co-creative director role at Prada in 2020. Credit: Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images I didn’t want a show for 300 people sitting in rows,” he said. vogue. “It’s a show that’s pure democracy. No hierarchy. A London explosion of youth, life, dancing and being together… I was thinking a lot about the body, versus dressing , to go out and perform.” In what now seemed to signal the change in her career, Simons printed phrases by the late Belgian painter Philippe Vandenberg on some of the clothes in the collection. “Those are cruel words, like ‘Kill ’em all and dance,'” he reportedly said of the engravings. “But (Vandenberg) didn’t mean killing people, he meant killing things that you do creatively in order to move on and explore further.”

