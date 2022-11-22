Naomi Biden’s Ralph Lauren wedding dress





As POPSUGAR editors, we independently curate and write things we love and think you’ll love too. If you purchase a product that we have recommended, we may receive an affiliate commission, which in turn supports our work. The wedding bells rang this weekend for Naomi Biden, President Biden’s eldest granddaughter, who married Peter Neal at the White House on Saturday, November 19. For her nuptials, Biden wore an elegant and sophisticated Ralph Lauren gown. would have inspired by Grace Kelly’s classic bridal look. Crafted from Chantilly lace and embroidered with hand-placed organza petals that sparkle on the bodice, sleeves and skirt, the custom design also featured a high neckline and delicate, wavy trim. The dress is certainly reminiscent of the one Kelly chose for her wedding in 1956, although Biden’s look does not feature buttons on the chest. It’s no surprise Biden chose Ralph Lauren for this special moment, as she also wore the iconic American brand on Inauguration Day, and attended the brand’s fall-winter 2022 show at the Museum of Modern Art in New York last March. The 28-year-old lawyer complemented her wedding dress with a silk organza veil, filled with similar lace detailing that trailed far behind her as she walked down the aisle on the South Lawn; pearl drop earrings; and a new diamond wedding band under her emerald-cut engagement ring from Shah & Shah Distinctive Jewelers. Her makeup was relatively understated, with a pink-toned gloss lip and a peachy glow. She wore her hair in a timeless low bun with a center parting. As for her new husband, Neal, 25, opted for a navy three-piece suit with a double-breasted waistcoat and matching tie, and he pinned a floral brooch to his lapel. The couple’s 250-person wedding is the 19th to take place at the White House and was orchestrated by Bryan Rafanelli of Rafanelli Events. Before their wedding day, there was a rehearsal dinner on Friday night, for which Biden wore a custom Danielle Frankel four-piece set, consisting of a bustier, satin suit jacket and pants, and a floral pleated tulle cape that she eventually swapped for the more refined jacket over the years. evening. “It’s a White House wedding, so there’s respect for the White House and for our country, but also for the sanctity of marriage,” Frankel said. The New York Times of his approach to the construction of the transition kit. “We wanted to pay homage to all of these components while showing who Naomi is, respectful yet sophisticated with a touch of femininity. She’s young and cool. Wearing the cape and tulle is reminiscent of wearing a dress but has an ethereal quality that creates something something grand and a sense of importance at that time.” Coming soon, see photos taken by the photographer John Dolan married. Then, review Neal’s Instagram documentation of the duo getting their marriage license before the ceremony, as well as an outfit selfie that Biden snapped in an ivory Lapointe gown adorned with ostriches, as she put things on. in wedding dress one month before tying the knot.

