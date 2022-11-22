Moonship Orion performs nearly flawlessly, mission officials say

NASA’s unmanned Orion lunar craft, smoothly cruising to a distant lunar orbit after a spectacular low altitude flyover Monday is performing nearly flawlessly, mission managers reported Monday, exceeding expectations on a flight to pave the way for the first piloted mission in 2024.

A scan of the massive Space Launch System rocket that boosted the Orion capsule on its way early Wednesday showed it performing almost exactly as designed, taking off atop 8.8 million pounds of thrust and delivering a shock wave that literally blew the launch pad elevator doors.

The Space Shuttle’s four upgraded main engines and two core-stage solid-fuel boosters propelled the 322-foot-tall rocket out of the atmosphere and into space almost exactly as planned. At main engine shutdown, the SLS was within 3 miles of its target altitude and within 5 mph of the planned airspeed.

A stunning “selfie” of the Orion spacecraft and the moon as the capsule closed in for a course-changing lunar flyby. NASA/CBS News



“When you think about the size of the system we have and the performance it produces when the engines are at full throttle…the center stage engine shutdown missed seven feet per second, which is just remarkable,” Artemis said. 1 Head of Mission Mike Sarafin.

The rocket’s upper stage provided a trouble-free boost out of Earth’s orbit, sending the Orion spacecraft on its way to the moon.

“The vehicle continues to perform exceptionally well, we have seen very good performance across the board on all of our subsystems and systems, and certainly very pleased with the performance,” said the Orion program manager. Howard Hu. “Today was a great day.”

He was right to be happy. Early Monday, the capsule hit its target, using its main engine to set up a low-altitude flyby that carried the spacecraft about 80 miles from the lunar surface.

Earth sets on the lunar horizon as the Orion spacecraft passes out of contact on the far side of the moon. Nasa



Cameras mounted on the ends of the spacecraft’s solar panels captured breathtaking views of Earth, looking like blue and white marble in the deep blackness of space, slowly setting on the lunar horizon as the spacecraft was cruising to the far side of the moon and out of contact with flight controllers.

Using the moon’s gravity to send it back to deep space, the Orion cruised directly over the Apollo 11 landing site in the Sea of ​​Tranquility before heading into “distant retrograde orbit. “planned that will take him farther from Earth than any previous human. classified spacecraft.

“In terms of overall system failures, we haven’t seen anything on the rocket or on the spacecraft that would have caused us to question our reliability or redundancy, so a lot of that is a nominal mission,” Sarafin said. .

“There were a number of things where our plans and forecasts didn’t quite match what we thought from an engineering and modeling perspective…but overall it’s been in largely a green light flight.”

The Space Launch System rocket is the most powerful in the world, generating 8.8 million pounds of thrust and a liftoff pressure wave that literally blew through the launch pad elevator doors. NASA officials said overall damage to the cushion was minor and will be repaired in time for SLS’s next launch in 2024. Nasa



That said, engineers struggle with two relatively minor issues: Engineers must periodically restart the capsule’s star-tracking navigation sensors after unexpected automatic resets; and a problem with a component of the electrical power distribution system. Neither should affect the mission.

Looking ahead, the Orion must execute another critical engine fire on Friday to actually enter the predicted distant retrograde orbit, then perform a third burn on December 1 to break from that trajectory. A fourth engine fired on December 5 is needed to set up another close lunar flyby.

This burn, the “return powered hover” maneuver, will send Orion back to Earth for a high-speed reentry and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean west of San Diego on December 11.

Asked how he felt about the mission given its smooth and relatively trouble-free start, Sarafin said, “We’re on day six of a 26-day mission so I’d give it a A-more cautiously optimistic.” But he quickly added: “We take this very seriously. I will be resting well on December 11 once the splash and recovery is complete.”

